I don’t know about the rest of y’all but food has become very important for those of us who are staying at home. Bill and I have cooked more in the last two months than when all the kids were at home. Breakfast, lunch and dinner (or supper if you choose) are prepared every day.
I start panicking if my White Lily unbleached self-rising flour starts getting low. It never used to get low. I made biscuits and all but maybe one Sunday morning breakfast in three, and I never made cookies except over the holidays. Cake? Are you kidding? Why would I bake a cake? It’s not anyone’s birthday. Banana bread? Maybe if a couple of bananas are too ripe or the Retired Teachers’ Association needs a couple of loaves for their silent auction.
When I wake up every morning, sometimes at 2 a.m., my mind goes haywire and I’m trying to figure out whether our government is ruled by a demagogue or just someone who has no clue about our country’s Constitution. I think about this COVID-19 and how some people totally ignore what is the right thing to do like social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands and such.
There are those who totally disbelieve that thousands of people died in the past two months from COVID-19. They want to quote numbers of flu victims. This is not flu and these people died in two months, not in a year.
When I do wake up to greet the real day and not at some ungodly hour of this nightmare, I think of food and what I will fix this day. Breakfast is the first meal. I may fix some sausage, biscuits and gravy. I may prepare a couple of frozen waffles with bacon for Bill and me, or I may just pour a bowl of some kind of cereal; this is when Bill can fix his own. I like Rice Krispies with sliced bananas. Bill doesn’t eat bananas.
After I’ve done my chores … make the bed, clean up the kitchen, vacuum, whatever, my mind is back to food and what I’ll fix for lunch. No, we don’t go to any fast food place. We will not be sitting in any restaurants until Dr. Fauci or a scientist says that it’s really safe. Some of you have jumped on the bandwagon of a conspiracy theory about Dr. Fauci. My sister’s career was that of a scientist. She did research on toxins in the human body for over 40 years. She knows about this coronavirus and others. She also knows about the excellence of Dr. Fauci. She said we best keep him with us.
Now where was I? Oh right, lunch. I contemplate tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, crackers, grapes and for dessert, sugar free Jello or pudding. Turn your nose up at Jello? I love it and have ever since I was a kid. Or I may stick to the old standard from childhood ... tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches and some kind of chips with a mandarin orange. I may fix a salad for myself with lettuce, raw cauliflower, raw broccoli, onions, tomato, olives, with a sprinkle of cheese on top, and some lite Ranch or olive oil. We may just eat leftovers from the night before. We both like leftovers.
After lunch, either Bill or I will start contemplating dinner so that it will be complete by Jeopardy, so we can relax and eat whatever we’ve fixed without having to pause the show. Some time during the day while I’m deciding what to fix, I may work on my book, watch a little television, read, or just chill out.
Or I may do a wee bit of work in the yard. It’s beginning to look better. I have been thinking that our front door most definitely needs to be painted. I have the paint and other stuff, except for painter’s tape. I need some Frog tape, but I will not go to any store that will be overrun with people not wearing masks and not practicing safe distancing. Call me dorky or any other name you choose. I don’t care.
Around 5 p.m., Bill or I will start dinner. We may have some beans. When my doctor said I needed to eat more beans, Bill took it upon himself to make sure I had the best because he knows I’m not crazy about most beans. I’ll fix cornbread, mac and cheese — blue box (doctored), spinach and such. Or I fix country style steak and gravy with brown rice, brussel sprouts and something else. It’s usually a four-course meal.
How about y’all? Are you cooking more? Have you gained weight? Never mind answering that last question.