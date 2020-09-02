The first computer I ever touched was a Mac back in 1988 when I started working for “the other” newspaper here in Calhoun. Disillusioned with teaching, I applied for a job at The Calhoun News-Dispatch (now defunct), and started out selling advertising.
I’m not a big fan of working in that field, but at that point, it was the only job open at the newspaper. And I wanted to work there.
I took over the job of someone who had left and many accounts were already in place. It was kind of a piece of cake at first. Then I learned about “cold calls.” I didn’t like this part of the job. No, I’ve never been shy. I just knew that people generally don’t want to talk to a sales person coming in off the street. It’s like invading their space uninvited. Most managers of stores were cordial, though, and bought ads from me. The thing is, I truly believed in advertising in the newspaper. I still do.
But then I went to a car dealership in Rome. I was directed to a small room off the display area and was literally bombarded with questions by a group of men. It was totally inappropriate behavior. In truth, I knew this was an act to try to intimidate me. I don’t intimidate easily. I finally held up my hands and spoke to these ungentlemanly men in my strongest teacher voice and told them to back off.
Did they buy an ad? I think maybe some classifieds, but I promptly told my boss that I would not be going there anymore and I would not wear short skirts and tight, low-cut tops.
Then I went to see the editor, a young man from Alabama who knew his stuff and was a good writer. I told him I would leave in two weeks if I couldn’t be a writer at the paper. Already a columnist for it, I wanted more. I was taking a chance in doing this, but I wasn’t going to stay in sales. I wanted to be a journalist.
Giving ultimatums was out of character for me, but I got the job on the spot and could continue writing my column. I also learned how to use a computer for the first time. Typing on a typewriter was never my forte’, but typing on a computer was fantastic. My fingers flew and if I made a mistake, I could backspace, fix it quickly, and be on my way again.
The only problem was that no one told me to save what I wrote every four or five minutes because back then, if the power went off even for a split second, every bit of writing was lost. Five stories I had written for the next edition disappeared! Words that came out of my mouth when this happened were colorful to say the least. These words included the seven words George Carlin concluded that couldn’t be said on the radio. I was bad and the editor laughed. From then on our editorial office was called Murphy Brown’s office. I kind of liked that.
Unfortunately, the paper folded about a year after I started. I missed it, but I also knew I wasn’t making quite enough money to help with the family finances, so I went back to education which I loved, especially my final 22 years in the field of Adult Education at Coosa Valley Technical College, now Georgia Northwestern. These adults pulled themselves up by the bootstraps and experienced great success. They also became my friends.
What was great for me personally was that I started writing a column for The Calhoun Times and in 2006 came in first place in the Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper contest for a serious column I wrote.
Social media came along on the computer as the internet expanded with email and websites and all manner of programs. We were coming into the modern age and computers became musts for me. First, I tried MySpace. Remember it? Then I joined FaceBook in 2009 and it was a revelation. Through the years, I’ve connected with old friends from college days and have made new friends from just our common interests.
Last week, the internet was down for two days. Every morning, I write an upbeat blog to start people’s day off on a positive note. I missed doing that. I’ve also gotten into writing political rants. I’m not a conservative. In this political atmosphere, it does no good in the final scheme of things to try to change people’s minds. I guess I’m tired of being mad all the time.
So I continue to work on my novel and write these columns as long as they let me.