We were blessed with the most beautiful daughter on June 18, 1974. I’m not kidding about the beautiful part. A nurse carried her around with her to show people “this little doll.” Of course, our Heather was our first child and she was, indeed, beautiful. Bill insisted that our first child must be a girl. I’m not really sure what would have happened if she had been a boy, but he was just the happiest of fathers.
She was a precocious, wee girl who walked at seven months, but scared herself and didn’t pick it up again until she was nine months old. She said her first word at around eight months old (besides the usual "mama" and "dada") while sitting with her grandmother, Evelyn Causby, after Grandmother said, “bird.” As clear as a bell, Heather said “bird” and pointed to a bird. I just kind of swallowed and thought that we may have a genius on our hands.
She was the best kid and even into her teen years, she was not the typical teenager. She was a marvelous writer even as a kid and loved to do creative things. She excelled in the debate classes at Calhoun High School and won awards in her writing, One Acts, and debate.
Was she a good student? She was fine in her father’s and my eyes. She was an exceptional human being, but she did not make straight A’s and sometimes bombed out in some classes. Did we “ground” her for two weeks? Absolutely not. We never grounded her. She was a free spirit of sorts and we let her basically do her thing. If she failed, we boosted her up so she wouldn’t fail again. I do believe it made her stronger.
I remember one particular time early in her senior year, a counselor told her that she would never amount to anything. Her grades were not good enough and no decent college would want her. Never mind that she had won awards for the school. Never mind that a story of hers won the state title and was presented at the rotunda of the state capitol building in Atlanta. Never mind that she went to Nationals in debate. It was all about grades. Heather was in tears and I wasn’t about to let someone destroy her spirit.
She begged me not to go confront this person, so I never did. Besides, Heather already had a bag full of college letters of consent, some Ivy League, that wanted her. I guess I’m still smarting from this after all these years. I felt this way about all our children. I would not let people who didn’t understand them discourage them with negativity.
Heather went to the University of Georgia, her first choice. One thing I remember is that even though the Bulldogs were a major football school, Heather told me she didn’t care about football. When she came home for Thanksgiving that first year, we turned on the Georgia/Georgia Tech game. When a referee made what Heather considered a bad call, our delicate little Southern flower spewed the most caustic, colorful words I had ever heard her say and they weren’t the “d” or “s” words. Her words caused the paint to peel off the walls.
I was floored, so floored I just said, “Well, Heather, Georgia has taught you some wonderful new words. I know you can use them in your writing sometime." She did.
That same first year, while visiting her best friend Morgan at Mercer, she met Will Spencer Ray. After their first meeting, she talked about him all the time even though she was dating someone else. We met him when he visited July 4. I’m not sure he actually knew how to take our family, but I knew he was “the one.” Will transferred to Georgia and after some “working through things,” they have been together ever since.
He accepted our eccentricities like our unfinished house with curtains for doors, our craziness at family meals and our love of the farm and the woods surrounding it. Heather grew up believing in wood nymphs, fairies, and other magical beings that lived in the thick forests of the land. Will accepted this without question. By then, he loved her.
Their wedding was a glorious affair with Heather looking like a princess. She giggled throughout it, and Reverend Willie Mack Tribble joined her. Mary Stokes sang “Wild Horses,” Heather and Will’s song. No secular songs were supposed to be sung, but no matter. Holli Savage sang the Lord’s Prayer and Akiko Kanno played the piano.
She’s had a successful life and still believes in wood nymphs, magical fairies, and Will. We wouldn’t have her any other way.