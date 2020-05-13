As a child, I never understood certain circumstances involving the human race. I’ve never noticed skin color. I’ve never thought about it except when circumstances rendered me to notice.
We are all human, aren’t we, no matter what our skin color? We are all one race. This is what I believe and I won’t change my mind.
Our hereditary make-up — our DNA are different. Our cultures are different. Our skin color is different, but we are all human. We walk on two feet. We have a backbone. We have a voice. Although we may speak different languages, I found as I lived in different environments, that humans can still communicate even though they speak differently.
Here’s the thing, even when I was a little child, I mean young like 4-years-old, I began to notice how certain members of different societies treated others. When we lived in Montgomery, Alabama, my mother and I took the bus downtown every Wednesday and went to Walgreen’s drug store. My mother would order some kind of sandwich and I got a chocolate soda made the right way with soda water, chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream.
I was always a pretty observant kid. I began noticing that all the black people sat in the back and if the seats were full, they stood up for any white people. It puzzled me. I didn’t understand it at all. I would observe older ladies getting up and giving their seats to white men in suits. I asked my mother why this happened because my father always gave up his seat to elderly ladies.
I remember my mother’s answer so vividly. She looked at me and said, “Some people are just not very nice. They don’t understand that people are people. They want to break us apart, especially here. Maybe someday it won’t be like that.”
The truth is, I never understood why it was like that then or ever.
When we lived in Morocco, all us kids who lived in the village played together. We were white, brown, black and any color in between. Some spoke Arabic, others French or English. It didn’t matter. We all mostly spoke a little French. English and Arabic were way too difficult to learn with all the different grammar rules, spellings and sounds.
We did not notice anyone’s color. We just played like all kids do, running, yelling, laughing, interacting like humans.
When we lived in Kansas one of my best friends was a girl named Janice. She was the fastest sixth grade girl runner in the class, especially with the 50-yard dash. She was a head taller than me, but I was a fast runner too. My goal was to beat her. And I did one time. I was thrilled and she knew it. She laughed and hugged me. By the way, her father was a colonel, a rank above my father’s rank of major. He was the only black officer on the base with such a high rank. I still miss her and hope she’s had a happy life. Oh, and I never beat her again.
When my father retired from the Air Force at 37, he moved us to Knoxville, Tennessee, to be closer to his family and the Smoky Mountains. Civil unrest was beginning to happen in the South with human rights blatantly being violated against black citizens. President John Kennedy enacted the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which was directly related to granting civil rights to all citizens, not just whites.
Civil rights violations were happening mostly in the South. African-American citizens were beaten, sprayed with high powered hoses, denied education, denied access to restaurants, restroom facilities and water fountains. I had grown up on military bases with friends of all colors. Seeing all this was new and horrifying to me. I simply didn’t understand it. I kept on asking “why?”
A woman one time told me that the Bible said the races should be separate. I was a young teenager. I looked at her like she had lost her mind and said, “not any Bible I’ve seen.” I just walked away.
Two months ago a young man was out jogging. Two men in a pick-up truck saw him, ran him down and shot him dead. Although the men were questioned, no arrest was made. The men said he was suspicious since there had been some robberies in their neighborhood. That was later refuted. The DA did not arrest them.
It was only after a video surfaced revealing what really happened that the two men, a father and a son, were arrested for murder. Their names are Gregory and Travis McMichael. They are white.
The young man’s name was Ahmaud Arbery. Remember him.
He was black and a human being ... just like you and me.