Ever since this pandemic hit, I feel like I’ve been in some kind of time warp. It’s been strange and disconcerting. I mean, it is almost October and I have yet to see my beloved Bulldogs from Athens, Georgia. I have yet to wear my University of Georgia colors of red and black. I have not yelled “Go DAWGS!” one time yet.
To be honest, I haven’t always been a Bulldog fan. When I first moved to Georgia, the thought of rooting for any college team other than the Tennessee Vols was unheard of. Yes, I wore orange, and to be truthful, unless the Vols are playing the Bulldogs, I still cheer for them. Loyalties can run deep.
Farrell Palmer was a dyed-in-the wool Bulldog fan. He had a drugstore downtown that we patronized. When Farrell found out my Vol football leanings he was unmerciful in chiding me to be a Bulldog fan. He’d tell me I lived in Georgia and my loyalties needed to change. On game days, I was supposed to wear red and black, not orange. It was all in good fun. He was the dearest man. I miss Palmer’s Drug Store to this day.
Some time around 1980 my loyalties started shifting rather dramatically and quickly. A young football player by the name of Herschel Walker began his football career at Georgia. The first time I saw him play, not one player on the opposing team could stop him. It was as if I became a Bulldog fan instantly. I loved how he jumped over players and dive-bombed into the end zone. He had no fear.
Herschel Walker was the main reason that I first became a fan of the UGA football team, and I never looked back. I never went back to wearing orange either. Even my dad thought that Walker was one of the greatest college players ever.
My dad was a sports fanatic ... all sports. Since I was a daddy’s girl and wanted to go everywhere with him he took me to a lot of baseball, basketball and football games. When we lived in Knoxville, when Dad was on recruiting duty, I got to see the great Bart Starr of Green Bay Packer’s fame play for Alabama against the University of Tennessee. I really don’t remember much of the game since I was only about 4 or 5, but I remember sitting on my dad’s shoulders with snow falling on my head. My mom was standing next to me and kept brushing the snow off me.
In 1960, we moved back to Knoxville after Dad retired from the Air Force and became a real estate agent and later a postal worker. We started going to UT games again. We went to see a young quarterback who played for Bear Bryant at the University of Alabama named Joe Namath. I had heard of him and thought he was really cute, but I was only about 13 or 14. The Vols lost. I do remember that much. I think Alabama won the championship that year.
I have always been a sports fan because of my dad. I used to fall asleep with my head on his knee as we watched Gillette’s Friday Night Fights. I don’t remember ever seeing Rocky Marciano fight, but I do remember Hurricane Jackson. He was a great fighter, and later on I loved Muhammad Ali. He was the perfect boxer, wary and smart. He picked at his opponents and wore them down until he had them in the palm of his boxing glove.
I learned to love soccer in college. I greatly appreciated how players had to be in top notch shape. They were always in motion, always running. I loved how they could work that ball and make it their own. I loved how the goal keeper was spot on and could keep that ball from getting past him. Soccer is a grueling sport. And no matter what the weather, they play in T-shirts and shorts. All three of our sons played here in Calhoun. I loved going to the games. They were all great players.
But come fall, American football is what I crave. I want the players to come out of the tunnel in smoke and fog. I want to see the captains call the coin toss. I missed it this year when August was coming to a close. Here I was, in my later years, and football might not happen? No, this was unacceptable! I wanted to see the makings of another Herschel Walker, Fran Tarkenton or Hines Ward.
And then, by golly, it did happen! Georgia played Arkansas on Saturday. It was the weirdest game I ever saw, but Georgia won. Nothing else mattered, but that!