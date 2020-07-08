From the time we are 2 years old or so, human beings have dreams. I’m not referring to sleep dreams. These dreams we have are what we wish for in our lives. You might not believe that a 2-year-old has dreams like this, but you would be wrong.
Have you ever seen a determined little one do his best to get the cookie jar on the counter? Some have ingenious ways to climb. They pull chairs over, stack books on chairs, make their way up as best they can. Most can get what they want ... that chocolate chip cookie!
I read a column from one of my favorite writers not too long ago that made me think. He can joggle my memory a lot with his words. I had dreams as a small girl. I loved those little jets that would streak across the sky. I wanted to be able to fly one of those. I didn’t know that their purpose for being built was to enable the pilot or one or two others to shoot enemies out of the sky.
As I got older, I decided I wanted to be a Broadway star. I loved acting from a very young age. It was fun to jump into a character’s skin and make her come to life. In college, I won awards for my acting, which spurred me on to my dream of Broadway. During my senior year, my drama coach and I had a long talk. He pointed out all the good things about my dream ... I had the talent. My singing voice was not strong, but that could be fixed. I had spunk.
But then he pointed out the reality of it all. Was I willing to live in a cold water flat (no hot water) in New York City? Would I give up some of my values for a specific role? What would I do to earn money while I was going to auditions ... daily? Did I have the drive? How long was I willing to try to get a break before I threw in the towel?
He made me think. He made me look at that life realistically. My life was sheltered. I went to a small religious college where I was not totally happy, but I loved the drama department and my short story writing class. In fact, the professor flat out told me I would be a writer some day. In truth, I was totally unprepared to go to New York and hit the boardwalk, so to speak.
Teaching became my profession of choice. The thing about teaching is you have a captive audience. I spent almost 40 years teaching, the last 20-plus working with adult education students. I found my niche there. I could teach how I knew students could learn. It was a dream job and I loved it.
Here’s the thing, though. I still have dreams. I still call myself the female “George Bailey” from the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life.” I’ve always wanted to travel. I have always wanted to see the Easter Island, Australia, New Zealand, the Galapagos Islands, countries of South America, the Nile River, the Aswan High Dam, South Africa, etc. etc. I haven’t been to those places, and I’m pretty sure this will not happen. Time marches on.
Then I came to realize something. I’ve traveled a lot in my life time. I’ve sailed on a huge ocean liner across the Atlantic. I’ve seen the Azores and crossed the International Dateline. I stayed at a really fancy hotel on Gibraltar. I lived in Morocco and played on the beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. I lived on the prairies of Kansas. I took road trips out west and saw Crazy Horse Monument in South Dakota and the Big Sky landscape of Montana. I’ve visited Monument Valley and the Arches. The Grand Canyon took my breath away.
I even visited Las Vegas and didn’t like it at all, but we traveled on to Flagstaff, Arizona, and I loved it. I walked beside the giant Redwoods in California and felt the magic of that forest. I tasted wine from an underground winery. I saw Mt. Rainier rise majestically above Seattle. I traveled to western Canada. I went across the Mojave Desert. I drove across the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco. I skirted Los Angeles.
I’ve visited New Orleans, St. Simons Island off Georgia’s coast. I’ve been all over Florida, Tennessee. Well, I’ve been in every state but four. I had a dream of visiting Ireland, the land of my mother’s ancestors. My son and daughter in law made it possible back in 2012. I dream of going back.
I still dream of my novel getting published. And wouldn’t it be grand to play Daisy Werthan on Broadway? We’ll see what dreams may come.