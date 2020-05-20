It’s that time of year again, the time that Americans dread. It’s the time to find a bathing suit that fits right and doesn’t make people you encounter on the beach run away, screaming in horror.
And, no, this doesn’t have anything to do with social distancing.
Let’s face it, Americans are really self-conscience about their bodies. In the times of their youth, many started having this dread of wearing a bathing suit in public, females especially. Most women over 40 who have had children wear basic black one-piece bathing suits because, well, black hides a lot of body stuff.
The Miracle Suit has been a big seller since it came on the market. It’s supposed to take 10 pounds off your body. In other words, you’re supposed to look 10 pounds lighter. As you look in the mirror, tell yourself that. And stop being so self-conscience.
Men seem to be OK with themselves more. I’ve witnessed some on the beach who needed more than a Miracle Suit. They needed to lay off the beer, barbecue and tater tots big time. I’m not meaning to be insulting, but face it. The body building body you had at 22 has disappeared and been replaced by a “dad bod.” And that’s perfectly OK.
And then there are those of us who have passed our 40s and 50s and the human body goes through other changes. Parts of our anatomies start to sag ... big time. What was once perky is not anymore. What was flat is not. Muscle tone is non-existent no matter how many weights you lift. That being said, lifting weights does help. I want arms like Michelle Obama. She’s going to be 60 in a few years and I truly believe she could wear a bikini and get away with it. Of course, she’s 5’11”. I’m 5’1”. She has the genetic make-up for it. Me? Certain clothes make me look like a mushroom. That’s my genetic make-up.
And wearing a bikini is not in the cards anymore. I used to love my little red bikini, but I loaned it to someone and she couldn’t find the bottom to it. Hmmmmmm ...
Moving right along, one thing I have observed about non-Americans is that Europeans and South Americans don’t seem to be as self-conscience about their bodies. I’ve seen beach pictures from Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro beaches and those folks have no qualms at age 75 or 80 about wearing a bikini or a Speedo. They simply don’t care. They love the beach and will wear as little as possible at any age to enjoy those waves and shell hunting.
Europeans are the same way. I read one of Sean Dietrich’s blogs and he told about how he was a lifeguard on a beach on the panhandle of Florida. He shared that Germans didn’t like to wear wet bathing suits. This older German couple came out of the water and proceeded to take off their wet suits and change into dry suits. They didn’t care who saw them. That’s the way to live, y’all.
One time, over 30 years ago, our family was vacationing in Florida. We went to Cape Canaveral and went to a beach there. If you went up the beach it was crowded, but it you walked down the beach, it was not. Hartwell was probably 6 or 7 and we decided to walk down the beach. We took the path less traveled. I was walking ahead while Hartwell chased crabs. He came up to me giggling. I looked at him and said, “What’s so funny?”
He pointed up at a sand dune and at first I wasn’t sure what I was seeing.
“Don’t you see them, Mom?” He laughingly said. I’m here to tell you, little kids think naked butts are funny. There were four people lying face down (thank God for small favors) and all I saw were some rather large parts of anatomies that I wasn’t expecting. It was like that moment when Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) in “Friends” sees a little too much in an apartment across from them and says, “My eyes! My eyes!”
I grabbed his hand and quickly went back the opposite direction. I had no idea there was a nude beach anywhere near Cape Canaveral. Let me tell ya, nude beaches are not full of really attractive people. And they don’t care.
If things go well, our family will have our annual vacation at the beach. I want to smell the salt air and watch the waves lap over my feet. I want to sit and stare out to sea. I want to watch porpoises cavort in the waves near shore.
I won’t worry about my body image or anyone else’s. This year, I simply don’t care.