Ever since 1988, I’ve been writing a column in a newspaper, but I’ve always loved to write … even research papers in college! It’s my thing. When a person writes a column for a newspaper, it’s generally placed on the editorial page. This is because the editorial page is dedicated to writers giving their opinions on certain subjects or stories about family, friends or happenings.
For the most part, people seem to like what I write, especially when I write about family and personal things that have happened in my life from childhood to the present. And when grandchildren starting coming along, I have sometimes gotten a little obsessed with writing about them like they are wee gods in the universe doing Herculean tasks.
But I also like to write about more serious topics, like politics. Ever since 2016 I have voiced my opinion about the person who became president. And I’ve always thought it was won by some kind of devious means. By the time you read this, the election will be over and someone will be the victor. No matter what the outcome, disappointed citizens will be voicing their opinions one way or another.
Or we may not know anything for weeks.
Those who know me, and I’ve lived in Calhoun for 50 years working as an educator and journalist/writer, know I am an opinionated woman. I make no apologies. I was encouraged by my parents to be myself and stand up for what I believe. They also taught me to stand up for my family if they have been mistreated. I have always been a “mama bear” when it comes to my kids. Back in the day, if I thought someone had mistreated any one of my children, I was right there asking questions. As they grew to adulthood, I’m still this way.
All four of our kids were strong-minded, strong-willed individuals who stood up for what they felt was right and didn’t back down. No, they weren’t the kind of young people who picked fights or got into school parking lot brawls. They were taught to have control and work things out without fists. They were smart growing up, but they also weren’t pushovers. They grew up to be strong minded adults who are outspoken when they need to be and opinionated as they should be.
It appears our grandchildren are following in their parents’ footsteps. This is a good thing. And no, they are not unkind in their thoughts and opinions, but they are not mealy-mouthed either.
People here who have opposing political views than our family don’t seem to like our opinions. They seem to think it’s OK for them to say egregious things because our family doesn’t like Trump and his ilk; however, they don’t appear to think we should give a bad opinion of the Republican party candidates. They think that anyone who doesn’t emulate and worship Trump is full of hate. I believe it may be the other way around, but this also may be a moot point.
What I have been building up to is this. Last week in my column I included my mother and her thoughts on Trump. She was horrified by his words and actions and she thought him no gentleman and certainly not of leadership quality. She couldn’t vote for him. Someone read my column and took issue, not with me, but with my mother. She proceeded on Facebook to vilify my mom because she cried when Trump was elected. This woman obviously didn’t like Obama and ticked off things my mother should have told me about him.
She didn’t know my mother. I didn’t know this woman, but I pictured someone so angry that she was spewing hateful words in an uncontrolled manner. I pictured a face of an older woman full of rage.
Here’s the thing, if you don’t like what I’ve written, that’s fine. You can spout off all the terrible things you think about me you want. I’ve heard them all — from me being a sinner, to me going to hell, to being the ugliest human being on Earth, to wishing I would die. I have a strong back. I know all people are not going to like me. I simply don’t care.
What that woman did, though, was unacceptable and shameful. She attacked my mother. By attacking my mother, was she trying to hurt me because she was so angry? My mother died going on two years ago. She was my hero. And those of you who knew her know she was the sweetest, kindest, most giving human around.
Hateful people seem to be everywhere. My mother didn’t deserve this woman’s wrath. I truthfully hope she gets some help to deal with her anger issues.
Bless her heart.