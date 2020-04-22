Humans are a fickle lot. They love to see movies with their favorite actors. They go to sporting events to watch talented athletes do their thing and they love to read good books. They are loyal to them. They want their autographs. They’ll even interrupt their activities to get a chance to meet them.
But let a celebrity say something political against a person they like in office and these fans will turn on them like a mad dog. They’ll fuss, call them all manner of names, and they’ll question their intelligence in saying something against what they believe. It’s as if these celebrities don’t have a right to express their opinions because they are ... well, they are celebrities and should be quiet.
Here’s the thing. Celebrities are human beings first. They have every right to voice their opinion as anyone else. Being attacked because they are celebrities and gave their opinion is simply not cool. I’ve tried to beat my brain to figure out why some people feel they can do this and criticize in a cruel manner. I think this gives the non-celebrity a feeling of power over the celebrity for whatever that is worth. It is a disturbing action.
I decided to look into some popular celebrities’ lives and came up with some rather astounding people who have stepped forward and helped make the world a better place. Yes, they used their status and money to do it. “The Danny Thomas Show” was on television from 1957-1964. It was a highly popular, funny sitcom about a comedian and his family. One of the biggest charities in this country is St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Danny Thomas founded this hospital in 1960 and it opened its doors in 1962. Since its inception, children are accepted there for treatment at no cost. Their families are housed for free. Through the years, many children have overcome cancer and the facility is constantly doing research to someday beat childhood cancer. His daughter, Marlo Thomas, heads the charity now.
In 1966, comedian/actor Jerry Lewis became the host of the Jerry Lewis Labor Day MDA Telethon to raise money for muscular dystrophy and other such afflictions. It ran with him as host until 2009. In his tenure, over 2.5 billion dollars was raised. The telethon would last 21 and a half hours and at the end of it, an exhausted Lewis would sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” I remember those telethons. Here was another celebrity who gave of his time for a cause that helped millions.
And then there’s Tyler Perry, a most generous and philanthropic celebrity who has helped countless people. Sometimes, he just reads about or hears about someone in need like the school teacher and her child stuck in China without funds to get back to the United States. He came through with the funds. He recently paid for senior hour groceries at 44 Krogers in Atlanta and 29 Winn-Dixies in New Orleans.
When I searched for other celebrities who share their wealth and time, I was amazed at the list. Director, producer, and writer George Lucas of “Star Wars” fame has given millions to his educational mission to inspire young people to become responsible citizens, compassionate leaders, and find a path to live their dreams.
Nora Roberts, a writer has given millions through her Nora Roberts Foundation to help children’s programs. Actress Meryl Streep and her husband through their Silver Mountain Foundation have given millions to colleges and to develop grants. Dolly Parton has never wavered on her generosity to Sevier County and her Imagination Library which gives books to children from birth until they begin school no matter what the family’s income.
Many professional athletes give of their time and money to charities such as Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick, Derek Jeter, Labron James, and Eli Manning to name just a few. Among some of the charities they help is Home2Heart (which helps single mothers find home furnishings), the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and other charities.
A new charity founded in 2015 by “Outlander” star Sam Heughan is “My Peak Challenge which promotes physical and mental well being. Over four million dollars has been raised for the Environmental Defense Fund, blood cancer research, and end of life care through this charity and the funds raised by the participants in the program. To find out more about this go to Google and type in My Peak Challenge.
Lady Gaga, and other celebrities raised over 125 million dollars to benefit the World Health Organization. Their efforts will help the organization provide medical equipment and medical care during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Celebrities are just like everyone else. Instead of being critical and unkind, you might want to say, “Thank you.”