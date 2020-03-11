As I gathered him in my arms, this newborn and sixth grandchild, I felt an overwhelming peace flow through me. His name is Gaines Colligan Brooks and he is beautiful.
He was named for his mama’s mother, Carolyn Gaines Dozier, and his great-grandma, Joanne Evelyn Colligan Emert. She was my mother. Their maiden names combined to form such an austere name, we all figure he will go far in life.
This peace I felt was because I was holding a new life, a gift. Here was another extension of my soul. Some of my blood flowed through his veins. His eyes were closed in sleep and he felt warm and safe. He was indeed safe in my arms. The love for him flowed from my body to his. I know he felt it.
When Bill and I were married, we wanted children right away, but that didn’t happen. Months turned into years with no baby. Finally, I had some corrective surgery. Boy, was it corrective! I became pregnant quickly after my surgery. Bill was sick with the flu when I found out. No matter. We were thrilled.
Our daughter Heather was born absolutely perfect. She was the prettiest baby I had ever seen. When Bill and I got married, he asked me what he could get me as a wedding present. I told him I wanted a rocking chair to rock our babies in. We found one in a shed in an antique store. It needed work, but it was exactly what I wanted. I refinished it and it waited in our little living room of our tiny reconstructed tenant house. Sometimes I would sit in it and pretend I was rocking a baby, our baby.
The first time I sat in the rocker and held this tiny, precious life in my arms, I bent my head to hers and cried. The sense of peace, joy and love was almost too intense, too much. I rocked her and she smiled as she slept. Oh, some people like to burst your bubble when your newborn baby smiles. They like to tell you that the smiles are caused by gas. I always think they’re caused by love.
I rocked three more newborns in that chair and each time the great feeling of peace engulfed me. These babies that I had carried for nine months, all four of them gave me such joy, such contentment and such serenity. They made me feel special, like having these children was what I was meant to do, to bring them up to be decent and kind human beings just as my mother and father had brought me up to be.
Now they are all grown with lives of their own. They’ve married. They’ve found love. They’ve given us grandchildren. I remember when Heather told me she was pregnant. It was in fall of 2001. It’s hard to describe how I felt when my first born told me she would be a mother and that she would make me a first time grandmother. I had already decided that I wanted to be called “Grammy.”
Jeffrey was born in April of 2002 and his 18th birthday is approaching. He is such a handsome young man just about to embark on the rest of his life with college and beyond. Our first granddaughter, River followed in 2007. She has been such a delight and we do have a special bond.
In January of 2015, Kelly and Heath finally had the child they had longed for, a daughter named for her grandmothers, Evelyn Marie. She is just a precious wee one with a love of horses she may have inherited from my sister, her Aunt Reenie.
Unfortunately, when the first two grandbabies were little enough to rock, the little rocking chair was in total disrepair. It was in pieces in an out building. I simply couldn’t throw it away, burn it in the wood stove, or destroy it any more than it already was. I missed that chair terribly once grandchildren started arriving.
Christmas of 2015 was memorable. The old rocking chair was sneaked out of the building and taken to someone who could restore it. Hayden walked in carrying the old chair and I just about lost it! It was beautiful and looked exactly as it once did. Evelyn was the first grandchild to rock in it, but she was very independent and wanted to rock by herself. Another grandbaby was on the way, though,
When William Hatcher Brooks came for his first visit, he was placed in my arms as I sat in the rocking chair, and that overwhelming peace flooded over me again.
Now, I will rock another extension of my soul when Gaines comes to visit. Perhaps Alex, his big sister will rock him too. I can’t wait.