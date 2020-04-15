“The New Normal.” I’ve heard these words batted around a lot lately. Just what do they mean? This made me ponder on all the “old” norms from my childhood on up until this new normal started.
Part of our normal when I was a child was building bomb shelters. My Daddy, a military man, thought that was the silliest thing he’d ever heard. The Cold War was going on and everyone thought that the Soviet Union, formerly known as Russia, was about to pounce.
President Eisenhower authorized the building of a series of major roadways crossing the United States from east to west and north to south in order to easily move people and war equipment to far away destinations. These roads are now our interstates.
Daddy explained to my sister, brother and me why a bomb shelter was impractical. The bombs would be nuclear in nature and would destroy the outside world, making it uninhabitable for thousands of years. People would not survive radiation poisoning. He assured us that would not happen.
The Cold War lingered on even after Daddy retired from the Air Force and we settled in Knoxville, Tennessee. By then, we had bomb drills where we would get under our school desks. One time, all students were to leave school and walk home as quickly as possible. My mom told us where to meet her and she drove all of us home. The New Normal back then was ridiculous.
As the Cold War continued on into the late ’80s, the New Normal was replaced with the counterculture in the ’60s and ’70s. Music changed with the British invasion and the escalation of the Vietnam War. The Beatles with their longer hair became the group of the moment. It was nothing out of the ordinary for girls to scream and faint at their concerts. I wasn’t one of them, although I loved John Lennon and still do. My boyfriend at the time made fun of the song “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.” Lots of guys did.
Teenaged girls and boys both started growing their hair long. Everyone wore jeans and T-shirts and from the back, both sexes looked pretty much alike. By then, I had graduated from college and began a career in education in Calhoun. Mini skirts were all the rage, and since females were not allowed to wear pants at work, I wore what most 22 year old women wore ... mini skirts. I swear, I still don’t know how I modestly wrote on the board.
The Vietnam War was in full swing by then and anti-war protests were a daily event. Civil rights were also part of a New Normal for that era. “We Shall Overcome” was the mantra for anti-war and civil rights protests. Soldiers coming back from Vietnam were spit upon and vilified. My husband told me that he changed into civilian clothes before he departed the plane when he came back from Vietnam. He wasn’t sure what he’d do if someone spit on him.
The New Normal was a time of unrest, civil disobedience and anger. Women burned their bras and marched for equality. In some ways, we got it. And the mini skirts were replaced by pant suits. In truth, I hated pants suits. They were generally polyester and ugly.
Some time after that, another New Normal began ... the use of automatic weapons to slaughter students on school grounds. Children no longer felt safe at school. Metal detectors and school guards were set in place. Doors were kept locked and visitors were only admitted through the front door.
Guns were, and still are, easy to get. Military weaponry, like rapid fire automatic weapons that kill numbers of people at one time, have become the norm. Our city streets and venues — the modern-day killing fields. No one feels safe anymore.
Last November, word started coming in about a virus so virulent that it was spreading like wild fire in Wuhan, China, and beyond. By the new year, COVID-19 had spread into Europe, hitting Italy and Spain especially hard. Serious illness and death followed. The first death in America was in the state of Washington. Since then, it has sickened and killed thousands here in the U.S and beyond. Medical personnel are exhausted. Medical supplies are dwindling. Buzz words and phrases such as “sheltering in place,” “quarantining,” and “social distancing” have become part of everyone’s vocabulary. Following these procedures have proven to slow the spread of the virus.
Some people think it’s a hoax or media hype and refuse to follow experts’ advice. They are the problem.
The United States is basically shut down .... no school, businesses closed, no sporting events, economy in trouble, unemployment sky-rocketing, etc. How long will this New Normal last?
Unfortunately, no one really knows.