We laughed like 5-year-olds at a birthday party. We were entirely too loud, but we were also pretty oblivious to it all. We are old friends. We don’t see each other very much anymore, but every few months, we try to meet at our favorite “watering hole” and eat a bit of lunch. To be honest, we talk more than we eat.
We were former and some still active colleagues of the Adult Education program. We were part of the early days when Gov. Zell Miller and his wife, Shirley, upped the programs because both saw a need. Although the GED had been around since the end of World War II, it became a free service back in the late ’80s, with classes for adults who had left their formal education and needed to study before taking the GED exam in place of their high school diploma.
This past Saturday six of us converged on El Pueblito in Calhoun, and the quiet restaurant was not quiet for at least an hour. We had to catch up on everything and we had not seen one member in probably a year or so. Others were unable to come. We missed them.
I hired three of the members of our group. One had been a student of mine. She is a little bitty woman who most appropriately was born on the Fourth of July. I think of her as a little firecracker. She’s loud and hilariously off beat. I love her. She had been surprised one day coming back from vacation and her plant was closed, padlocked, gone.
She didn’t want to go into Adult Education classes, but with no high school diploma, her options were not favorable. I like to remember her coming in kicking and screaming about not being smart enough. She’d cry in my office and I had no pity. I knew she was smart and savvy. She went on to get her GED, was a student of the month, a member of the Student Council, and became the EAGLE State Student of the Year. Not only that, I hired her part time and she later became full-time. I was never sure what her title was, but she was my Administrative Assistant. Gail is still there doing her thing.
Lisa came in as a graduate of the University of Georgia. She was a little off the wall and I love people like her. She was perfect for Adult Education and I hired her almost immediately. Eventually, she took over our English as a Second Language program and built it to be very successful. Her husband, Chad, runs their organic farm in Fairmount and they have a beautiful daughter, Pippa. Lisa now works for Gordon County School System in the nutrition area.
Spence was another who interviewed with me and I pretty much immediately hired her. One thing she has is an infectious laugh. This is one of the first things I noticed about her. And as far as I’m concerned, anyone who has a great laugh like hers has got to be a good person. She was my daughter’s age when she came into my office, and she was great with numbers. I was looking for someone who knew higher math and she was perfect. The students gravitated toward her and loved her. She was a no-nonsense teacher, though, and never took “I can’t do this” as an option when it came to Algebra and Geometry. She left teaching after I retired and the program was reworked. She now is an accountant with the Coosa Country Club. I have always said Adult Education lost a good one.
I have known Melissa for close to 20 years. She worked in another location, but we gravitated toward each other when we went to the many meetings and teachers’ academies through the years. She’s a remarkable human being who has never let illnesses or disabilities get in her way. I remember at a teachers’ academy a group of us had to come up with a song title to commemorate Adult Education. We did Madonna’s “Express Yourself.” Melissa was part of it. I think some on the state level still talk about it! Melissa came in to the local center after I retired.
Joe was our only male member at the lunch on Saturday and he surprised us by being there. He has always been a part of our group. He was a teacher in Chatsworth but has since left. This is another case of Adult Education losing a really great teacher. It was so good to see him. Oh, and he was part of the “Express Yourself” group, too.
Can’t wait for next time we meet. And if you need a GED, come by the local center at Georgia Northwestern Technical College and sign up for classes.