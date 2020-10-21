Gossip: Casual or unconstrained conversation or reports about other people, typically involving details that are not confirmed as being true. (From Google: Oxford languages.)
Let me relate a story to you about gossip, its viciousness, and me. It was coming to the end of my first year of teaching. I had enjoyed it immensely and was looking forward to my second year at Calhoun Junior High School. After a rocky start with Mrs. Strain, the principal, a strong-willed woman who did not hire me which she was not happy about, we came to understand each other and like and respect each other.
It was April and teachers were getting their contracts for the next year. I had not been offered one yet and it was disconcerting to me. I knew I had gotten a good mid-year report, so this puzzled me and made me a little nervous. I was dating Bill Brooks and we were having a whirlwind relationship. The thing is, I planned to stay in Calhoun, but if my contract wasn’t renewed, I would go back to Tennessee.
Then I got a fateful telephone call. One of my student’s mother called me and told me she thought I should know something. It seems a neighbor who lived behind the big old home converted to apartments I was living in was spreading gossip about me. I had never met the woman and no, I won’t mention her name. She passed away some time ago. It’s pointless to give her name.
It’s what she spread about me which was so vicious and incomprehensible, so hurtful. It seems that she told people that I had been married before and had two children. They were taken away from me because I mistreated them and kept them locked in a closet. Really. She spread these lies.
She also said I was entertaining men at all hours of the night. Right. I was dating Bill and did see him every evening, but he left around 10 p.m. I was a young teacher and lived in town. I was not from Calhoun, so I knew how some people loved to talk, especially when they didn’t know much about a person. And this woman talked. I won’t even go into other things she said, but this has stuck with me for 50 years.
It dawned on me pretty quickly that Mrs. Strain had probably heard this and was hesitant to offer me a contract until she found out the truth. What this woman did was so unconscionable to me.
Gossip is like that. It can destroy lives.
The next morning I immediately went to Mrs. Strain office and asked if I could talk with her. She looked at me and motioned for me to sit down. I did and she also sat at her desk. She looked at me as I began to speak. I asked her if she had heard some gossip about me. She looked down and then folded her hands in front of her. She mentioned almost everything I had been told. I was angry and she knew it. She opened her desk and handed me my contract.
She apologized, and Mrs. Strain didn’t apologize very often in all the years I knew her. She told me she hadn’t even checked on it because she didn’t believe any of it. I was grateful for that and she actually came around the desk and hugged me. This surprised me. She was not much of a hugger.
What this woman did could have caused me to lose my job and turn my life upside down. Gossip is a terrible thing. I never confronted her, but I have often wondered why she felt the need to make up lies about me.
This takes me to QAnon, a vicious “conspiracy theory” based on gossip which is dangerous and so ridiculous, it’s laughable. It’s been around a while. It is considered by the FBI as a domestic terrorist movement that promotes the idea of devil worshiping, blood-drinking celebrities who are pedophiles and child molesters who are out to ruin President Trump.
Really? People actually believe this absurdity and spread it on social media sites. And Trump won’t dispute it because he says they like him. What?
Crazies are out there who believe this and have caused situations that can’t be ignored. This is pure gossip ... evil, vicious gossip that needs to stop. Whether you like a politician or other celebrity or not, spreading gossip is not the way to deal with people. Videos can be created to look real. People can be photoshopped into something fake.
Use common sense. Don’t be sucked into this hate movement. Find out about it. The QAnon movement is not real. It’s pure, evil gossip. And that’s all it is.