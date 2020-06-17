Pandemic, COVID-19, sequestering at home, quarantining for 14 days, coronavirus, safe distancing, wearing a mask in public, washing hands incessantly ...
Just what is a pandemic? In short, it is a disease or virus that spreads quickly, affecting countries — even the entire world. Millions of people become ill, thousands die. This is what is happening to our world as I write.
COVID-19 is the virus that has changed our world, at least to those of us who believe that the 117,000 people who have died in this country in the last few months are not part of a hoax. Over 423,000 have died worldwide since January. This is not a good thing. This has separated families and loved ones. It’s caused economic disaster. It sucks ... truly sucks.
And there are people, I daresay people reading this, who think that the statistics have been blown out of proportion and not near as many people have been sickened and died. I mean why would so many countries make this stuff up?
It boggles my brain that people ignore the experts and go about their business not practicing anything to remotely keep them safe and others safe. They don’t wear masks. They don’t safe distance, they seem oblivious to the situation. And this is practiced by people from all walks of life.
I’ve been basically sequestered at home since March 7. It is now halfway through June. Don’t get me wrong, I like my house. I like my yard. I also like to shop. I like to talk to people at a closer distance than eight feet. I’m a hugger. This has not been good for people like me who like people and enjoy a nice strong hug.
And I’m getting bored. Those who know me know I do not “do” bored. I learned early on not to tell my mother I was bored. “Bored?” she’d say. “Only boring people are bored.” Then she’d put a dust cloth, mop, or broom in my hand and commence to making sure I wasn’t bored.
When I married and had four children, they learned never to tell me they were bored. I quoted my mother word for word when they whined that they were bored. All the books on the shelves were dusted and alphabetized, every stick in the yard was cleaned up, the garden was weeded, and as a last resort (because I even hated this and thought it was cruel and unusual punishment), the windows were washed.
Funny thing ... they became less and less bored as the years went on. I began thinking of ways I could become less bored now. Oh, I know all the chores give me something to do, but I want to do something that is more fun that cleaning a toilet bowl. When the kids were little and we’d porch sit on a hot summer day, we played the “car” game. This was another thing that came from my mother’s brain.
While we sat, we’d wait for a vehicle to come by. Whoever’s turn it was, that vehicle was theirs. Poor Heath always got an old rusty pick-up truck or some car that looked like something was hanging out of its underside. One time he got a girl’s bicycle. We laughed a lot about that one. I thought this might be fun for me to play, but I didn’t have anyone with which to play the game. I got every vehicle. Some were pretty crummy, but I think I got a red Corvette once. Made me think of Prince and then I got sad.
I thought about going out and getting some Queen Anne’s Lace wild flowers and making them magic flowers like I did for our kids and grandkids. You know what makes them magic, don’t you? You put the stems in food colored water and the stems soak up the color to make the white flower part blue, red (more pink), and yellow. I’ve even experimented with combining colors like yellow and blue make green and blue and red make purple. I think I’ll create these just for the heck of it and think of my grandchildren.
I’ve sat on the porch and counted the squirrels. My husband hates squirrels. They eat gardens. One time we came to visit my mom and dad and when we pulled into the driveway, Daddy was sitting in his overalls with a shotgun across his lap. He said, “I’ve killed 50 of those damned things and I’ll kill 50 more.”
I know how to shoot a gun, but I can’t kill anything. Besides, those creatures are cute, even if they are rats with fluffy tails.
This pandemic better disappear soon. Like I mentioned, I don’t do bored.