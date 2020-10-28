So here I sit in my favorite place to write, on our bed with my laptop on my lap. Perfect place for it. It’s quiet except for the buzzing in my ears, but that’s another thing I’ve learned to live with as I glide smoothly toward the twilight of my life.
No one will bother me. I tell my husband I’m going back to write and he’s good with it. This is perfect.
It’s been a strange four years since 2016. It was another election year and somehow a dubious business man had gotten the Republican nomination for president of the United States. I looked at this situation as some kind of a joke. In my mind, I thought of him as a two-bit entertainer wannabe who had this mean-spirited show where he got to fire people.
Back in June of 2016, my mother, who always voted Republican, was not that familiar with Donald Trump. She started watching his rallies and advertisements and speeches, because she believed in knowing her candidate. And Trump was on the Republican ticket. She started noticing how caustic he was and how undignified he appeared and how uninformed he was on important issues. When she saw him treat a disabled reporter in a most disparaging way, she was horrified. She had to watch it several times to believe he treated this person so horribly.
When he started degrading Sen. John McCain with the words, “I like those who don’t get caught,” she was angered. Here was a woman, 93 years old and a military person through and through, listening to a draft dodger vilify a war hero. This was enough for her. She was incensed by his rudeness.
When he criticized a Gold Star family whose son was killed in Afghanistan and kept on mentioning that they were Muslim, she thew up her hands. It seems that this young man’s father dared to criticize Trump for how he handled situations overseas.
“I can’t possibly vote for him,” she declared. “He is awful. And he speaks using terrible curse words. How could anyone vote for him?”
But they did, and when she woke the morning after the contest and found out that he had been elected, she cried. I’ll never forget that as long as I live. My mother cried when Trump was elected. She had every right to cry.
After the election, she was never quite the same. Two years later in 2018, she became a resident at Morning Pointe and passed away in February of 2019. She never could stand to see Trump’s face or hear his voice ever again. She never thought he was good for our country and in her final months, she forgot about him and I’m glad she did.
My mom was right. He has never been good for our country. He knows nothing about our Constitution other than he doesn’t like it. I’ve heard him say that. He has divided our citizens so that there are those who will have nothing to do with anyone who is a Democrat. It’s supposedly because Democrats think abortion is just fine and dandy. That is totally untrue. What Democrats believe in are human rights. I find the thought of abortion abhorrent, but nonetheless, it is not my place nor anyone else’s to decide what a woman chooses to do concerning her body. This is her choice, not the government’s.
Those who appear to want to end abortion rights seem to be pro birth rather than pro life. They aren’t stepping up and adopting an unwanted child. The child is born, and that’s where a pro birther’s responsibilities end.
I have been reeling from the fact that our government took babies from their mother’s arms, some as young as 4 months old and still breast-feeding, and put them in cages. Little children were put in cages crying for their mothers and fathers and their fear and agony was ignored. They have lived in filth and have been abused. And they are still there.
A recent interview with a little boy incarcerated, yes, in a cage, was saying that his birthday was coming up. He would be 9. When asked what he wanted for his birthday, he said, “I want to see my dad.” Let that sink in.
This is not okay, y’all. Our country should have never allowed this to go on as long as it has. Now, 500 children are lost from their parents who can’t be located. This is unconscionable and totally unacceptable.
I won’t even go into the COVID-19 dilemma. According to Trump, we are rounding the corner. Right. The numbers are going up. He doesn’t care. He doesn’t want to deal with it. He’s tired of it.
Well, I’m tired of him. We need to vote him out!