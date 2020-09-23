Some years are better than others. Some are not good at all. But all years come and go at a phenomenal rate of speed. One day it’s Jan. 1 and you’re sporting a hangover from a killer party or you’re eating a second chocolate covered doughnut already forgetting your first New Year’s resolution about eating healthier.
The thing is, no matter how much you know you shouldn’t eat that doughnut, sometimes you need it for your soul. You take a bite, and your mood is instantly lightened.
Sometimes you reminisce about other years, like the year you had your first child. That year was an up on the merry-go-round of life. Or the year you lost your old kitty 18-year-old kitty. She used to sit in my lap when I wrote. This was definitely a downer on that merry-go-round of life.
But most years include ups and downs on the merry-go-round of life. Not every day is going to be so great that you feel like dancing in the street to some wonderful salsa tune.
Bob Marley is singing in the background. No, he is not singing something salsa. He was the greatest reggae singer of all time. He died of cancer. It started in a toe. See what I did? You were all up with dancing in the street; then I brought you down with Bob Marley dying.
This is how life is. It’s a constant time of ups and downs. I think if life was up all the time it would be exhausting. It’s wonderful to be happy, to smile, laugh, sing, dance. But let’s get real. Being ecstatic all the time can wear you out. As an example, you’ve had your grandchildren all weekend. They have constant needs. Kids get hungry, tired, thirsty, bored, want to go outside, want to come in ... you get the drift.
Kids are generally in motion all the time. My mother-in-law loved her grandchildren, but by the end of a weekend with five or six of them, she was fond of saying, “Do you know what the best sound is? The pitter patter of tiny feet heading out the back door.” Us grand parents can sometimes forget that we can get too much of a good thing.
The year 2020 is ¾ of the way over. You and I both know that this year has been a doozie! The virus from hell, better known as COVID-19, came in early in the year and spread like wildfire. We now know the president of this country tried to downplay it. In reality, he knew it was going to be bad, yet he encouraged people not to wear masks or take any precautions. He even questioned if humans could swallow a household disinfectant as a cure since it could kill the virus outside the body. Even though experts strongly advised against it, some people took it anyway and died.
He stated his reason for lying was that he didn’t want to start a panic. Really? What about the panic he started by advocating violence against peaceful protesters? Anyway, words like “staying at home,” quarantining, 20 second hand-washing several times a day, WEAR A MASK in capital letters, curb service at grocery stores and big box stores become common place advice in fighting the virus. I mean, it became a whole new world. Air hugs became the hugs of necessity, but never the hugs of choice.
2020 came in as a real major downer. The merry-go-round was stuck on down and made weird noises. Some people became belligerent, stating it was their right not to wear a mask. As I’ve written before, I guess it’s their right not to wear seatbelts or put their kids in safe car seats, too.
Moving right along, this year so far has been dragging mainly as low on the floor as possible.
We also lost a wonderful statesman, U.S. Representative and Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Through the years he liked to remind people, young people in particular, to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” This is especially important this year as our country comes to terms with human rights and social justice issues.
We just lost Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a woman who made it her life’s work to be a human rights activist, especially the rights of females. These two great leaders changed the world.
COVID-19 has taken the lives of 200,000 American citizens.
The musical group The Doors sang, “I’ve been down so long, it looks like up to me.” We need an up.
Here’s one. Our newest grandchild was born in 2020. This is definitely way up. Gaines Colligan Brooks will make a difference in this world. I feel it in my bones.
Yep. Life’s a merry-go-round.