Sometimes I just like to sit and think about stuff ... random stuff from the past that for whatever reason comes to my mind.
My husband grew a delicious watermelon in the garden this summer. He tied it up on a fence as it grew because we had so much rain. One had already started to rot. He finally declared it ripe and brought it in the house.
We could both tell it was ripe because when Bill cut into it, we heard a pop. It was red and totally ripe and was so juicy and sweet. Sometimes eating a really good watermelon is like eating the best candy ever. This little melon had seeds. One thing I’ve learned in my lifetime is that watermelons with seeds have a richer, sweeter taste than those seedless, altered ones.
This made me think of something else. Human beings have become so lazy. I mean, what’s so hard about separating seeds from a watermelon?
Oh, I have to tell this story. One time when Bill and I were still dating, he took me out to lunch at the tea room in Davidson’s Department Store. It was a rather ritzy kind of place with white cotton tablecloths and fresh flowers. We had a nice bowl of fresh fruit with small slices of watermelon. The seeds had not been removed. It wasn’t that ritzy.
Anyway, Bill had a mischievous side to him that made him so endearing to me almost from the beginning. Two very nicely dressed elderly ladies were sitting at a table close to us. One lady had her back to us. Bill said, “Watch this!” and he very quickly flicked a watermelon seed right into the women’s hair. She put her hand up to check out what she felt, but the seed had slipped to the floor.
Well, I got tickled. I started laughing, and of course that just egged him on. He sent another seed over and it landed on the top of her head and again slipped to the floor. Dang, he was good at flickin’ watermelon seeds. By then, tears were coursing down my cheeks as I tried to hold in the laughter. Then the server came and Bill stopped.
I sang at a wedding one time. Back in my college days, my voice was a lot stronger and better than it is now, but no matter. This wedding was a typical wedding of the day. The bridesmaids’ dresses were atrocious even in those days. They were some gawd-awful mustard color and each girl had a big bow in her hair.
When you have really short hair, a big bow is hard to stay in place. When I started singing “The Lord’s Prayer,” the girl with the really short hair’s bow slipped over her eye. It was like something out of the old “I Love Lucy” show.
She started to blow upward to try to, well, I didn’t know what she was trying to do. I knew what was going to happen though. My eyes started glazing over and ... you know how when you try to hold in a laugh and you finally just can’t? This happened to me. I started laughing and then others did too. By then, I stopped singing, went to the bridesmaid who looked mortified, and fixed her bow. Then I went back to my place and started over. All the wedding guests had stopped laughing by then. I think some of them clapped.
One time when I was a kid, my mother made one of her famous devil’s food cakes with seven-minute frosting. It was perfect. My sister and I were anxiously awaiting our big piece of cake with vanilla ice cream to the side. Mom said we had to wait until after dinner. Then she proceeded to tap dance around with the cake in her hand as she sang, “My cake. My cake, my beautiful cake.”
Well, the holder and cake fell out of her hands onto the floor. Reenie and I were like vultures. We grabbed handfuls of the cake and took off running. Mom was laughing as she chased us and called us wild animals.
Just thinking about it, growing up we always had laughter and happiness around the house and my children always seemed to grow up happy — and boy do we all still laugh a lot. This is pretty great.
Anyway, today, I went to Youtube and found Pharrell Williams’s video of “Happy,” put it up on Facebook and danced all over the kitchen. I pictured all my kids and grandkids there in the kitchen dancing with me. Bill was watching all the shenanigans with a big smile on his face. We laughed and had such fun.