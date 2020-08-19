I have an affinity to trees. This probably can be attributed to my father and how he would take his children on walks in the woods behind the old Emert home place or up in the Smoky Mountain National Park. He could identify every single tree from the Cedars to the fallen mighty Chestnuts that succumbed to a blight that began in 1904 and basically killed every American Chestnut by the middle of the 20th century.
He taught us how to identify every tree and bush in the forests we walked. I can still identify most, but some have gotten buried in the recesses of my memory.
Daddy taught us how to survive if we ever got lost in the woods. He taught us that Willow trees had some medicinal qualities in the bark that could be boiled to help with pain. It was like aspirin. He taught us you could make Sassafras tea out of the bark of the same named tree. It tastes a lot like root beer. He identified the berries we could eat and those that would poison us. I loved those walks in the woods.
I’m a tree hugger. Yes, I’m one of those. Some people like to make fun of people like me. I’m not sure why. I can’t imagine why this would be a bad thing or a laughable thing, but it is to some. So be it. I don’t care and there’s something good about hugging a tree these days. With this pandemic rampant in this country, I might take a chance if I hugged a human. Trees, I think are pretty safe.
I have special trees I’ve loved through the years — like the pink dogwoods that lined our driveway on Washington Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee, or the big Boxwoods that looked like part of an English garden. I loved the big Oaks that lined College Street and U.S. 41 when I first moved to Calhoun over 50 years ago. A lot of them are gone now, but some still have survived their stately station in life.
When Bill and I married and a few months later, we bought a little tenant house out on Bill’s family farm. We had it remodeled and added a bathroom and laundry room. Across the driveway was the biggest Cedar tree I’d ever seen. When a man came out with a dozer to landscape and neaten our driveway, he wanted to know if I wanted that tree knocked down. I was kind of shocked by that. I told him “no.”
Cedar trees are generally not that massive. Many years later a man from UGA’s Experiment Center came out to check on some honeybees that had taken up residence in that huge Cedar. He estimated it to be 500 years old, maybe the largest Cedar in Gordon County. I loved that tree. I’d talk to it when I left for work or touched it sometimes to draw energy from it. And the bees stayed. They left sometimes, but always came back. They didn’t bother anyone.
One morning, I sensed something was wrong. It was dark, so I couldn’t see well, but I noticed branches at a window on the north side of the house. It was from the Cedar tree. Some time during the night when a thunderstorm was in progress, it fell. A small part of the trunk still exists even to this day. That was a grand old tree. I wish it could have talked to me. Oh, the stories it could tell!
Some 48 years ago, my mother-in-law Evelyn Causby and her friend Annie Will McDaniel dug up two baby Magnolias as a gift to Bill and me. We planted them in the front yard. Only one of them survived, but it’s one of the tallest Magnolias I’ve ever seen, a stately giant.
I planted a Sycamore sapling in front yard closer to the house about 45 years ago for shade, and it grew into quite a special tree. We called it the “Climbing Tree” because it had perfect branches to accommodate short kid legs who loved to climb in it. It grew tall and as the kids grew up, it lost the bottom branches and the others started growing too close to the house. It became dangerous. And we knew something had to be done.
A little over a week ago, we made the decision to bring it down. Before it happened, I went out and hugged that tree. I talked to it and explained why it had to go. Yes, I shed a tear. I honestly felt guilty. I truly hope it understood.
To honor this tree, I plan to put a statuary where it once thrived — a way to say “thanks for the memories.”