“Riverdance.” Ever heard of it? Unless you’ve been living in a cave in Outer Slombovia, you should at least be aware of its existence. Its first performance was in 1995 with Irish dancing champions Jean Butler and Michael Flatley. Michael Flatley is the main performer who took it upon himself to bring it to the world, and he did.
I’ve been watching a tribute to the first 25 years of this phenomenal group of dancers on PBS. It makes me happy to watch it. It makes my heart soar and my feet want to move. I used to be able to kind of dance like that. My feet can’t move that fast anymore, but no matter. Irish dancing is my favorite kind of dancing. It’s in my blood.
In 2012, my husband and I, along with our son Heath and daughter-in-law Kelly, boarded a plane at JFK Airport in New York City and flew to the Emerald Island of Ireland. This was a Christmas gift to me from Heath and Kelly. When we landed in Dublin in a flurry of wind and rain, I actually felt I had come home.
We traveled about southern Ireland and had a glorious time. I’ve yearned to go back ever since. Everything we did, from eating at pubs in tiny villages to walking up a hillside on a farm and looking out at the North Sea, made me happy.
My six grandchildren make me happy. The first time I heard his cry and saw our first grandchild, Jeffrey, I thought to myself, “Gracious, he is a big baby!” He weighed over 9 pounds and was beautiful. I shouted out with excitement, “It’s a boy!” and learned later that my son-in-law was supposed to do that. Oops!
I remember the first time he ran to me and yelled, “Grammy!” He is 18 years old now. His sister River followed almost five years later, and her daddy got to announce, “Heather, we have our little girl, our River.” This made me happy.
We now have six grandchildren in all – Jeffrey, River, Alex, Evelyn, Hatcher and Gaines. They all call me Grammy. Well, except for Gaines. He’s a 5-month-old and gets a pass. Someday he will call me Grammy, too. I have always said that grandchildren are extensions of our souls. Our grandchild Alex may not carry my blood, but she carries my heart. That makes me happy.
I think about our four children and how each one is special in his/her own way. When our first, our Heather, was born, she was the most beautiful baby, just tiny and perfect. A friend sneaked a bottle of champagne into my room that evening of her birth. You see, Bill and I thought we may never have a child. I was heartsick, especially when people would ask, “Hey, when are y’all going have a baby? What are you waiting for?”
Maybe we were waiting for a miracle. It came in the name of a Dr. Darden out of Dalton.
After Heather, three boys were born, all beautiful perfect babies who have grown into exceptional men. Our oldest son was just voted by his peers to be one of the best lawyers in America. That’s quite an honor and I’m proud of him. Our middle son is an exceptional father. He is so good with his children, all three of them. Our youngest works with the elderly and does a wonderful job. He used to help with his grandma, my mom, when she lived with us. He had so much patience with her. This is a gift.
Thinking of our four children makes me happy. Thinking I would never have a child to being the mother of four has been a joy. They all chose exceptional partners, too, with Will, Kelly, Carrie and Christopher. We have a big family, one I so wanted some 50 years ago. Miracles do happen in the most marvelous way.
I’m in my 70s now. When I think back on my life from my childhood up until now, I have had more times of happiness than sadness. I have this marvelous family. I had a fantastic childhood of adventures in seeing new places, some exotic and rich in culture. I had parents who taught me how to be a good person. I met a wonderful man who is the father of my children and cares for me.
Oh heck, we’ve had some humdingers at times when we thought about walking away. But when you love someone and they make you happy, and you laugh more than spout angry words at each other, this makes for a life time of joy. This is pure happiness.