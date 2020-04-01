I imagine about this time some of you are seriously considering doing something drastic like freezing left overs, cleaning out the cabinets, scrubbing the refrigerator and the oven (even if it’s self-cleaning), and mopping the kitchen floor.
Do you notice that every bit of this has to do with the kitchen and food? I don’t know about all of you, but those of you who are doing the right thing and staying at home are probably cooking and eating more than you have in years. I know I am. If this keeps up for months, we will all be blimps.
I’ve made chocolate chip cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies from scratch. I generally only do that during the holidays and for vacation munching. I cook every day, no peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for dinner ... no siree bobcat! Well, maybe sometimes a big bowl of Special K with Red berries.
Yesterday, I was thinking about what I was going to write for my column this week that would be upbeat and positive in this not-so-upbeat and positive world. I decided to think about what makes me happy and, believe me, in this present world of a giant pandemic, it’s not easy. As I started thinking, I went to my happy place and came up with a list. I like to make lists.
My family and friends make me happy – and oh, how I miss them during these times. They of course make the list ... but some other things do as well.
Here ya go:
♦ Listening to the conversations of birds in the early morning.
♦ Reading anything that Sean Dietrich writes.
♦ Walking my Tippy (Doodle) on a early spring morning with the mist settling on the pasture next door.
♦ Remembering that camping trip in Cloudland Canyon and that big rock experience.
♦ Remembering the nights when I was a kid listening to my mom and dad laughing at some conversation they were having in their room. Such a comfort.
♦ Watching our kids’ faces on Christmas morning when they saw all Santa’s gifts under the tree.
♦ Listening to “Freebird” any time. I always have wanted this at my memorial, but I don’t think I want a memorial. I want people to party and dance.
♦ Remembering the birth of our first grandchild, a boy, Jeffrey. He was a big boy at 9 lbs. 3 oz. and now he is almost 18.
♦ Dancing ... always dancing.
♦ Remembering my good friends from childhood, twins Carol and Nancy Wilson from Waller Elementary School in Bossier City, Louisiana; Marga Lee from Schilling AFB in Salina, Kansas; my first boyfriend, Bobby Utley, in fifth grade, and my boyfriend Johnny Mile,s a baseball player, in the sixth grade. My buddies in high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, at Holston High School, now a middle school — Hilda, Marlene and Gwen. Hilda became hysterical at the Tennessee Theater one time when “Little Women” was playing and Beth dies. She started squalling in a packed house and I kept on telling her to shut up. I thought she knew Beth dies. Everyone was laughing. I’m laughing now as I think about it. We had to leave.
♦ I love to think back to my college days even though I went to a college that was a wee bit too strict for me. My roommate Cheryl and I are still in touch. We have had such a great friendship over the years with both of us grandmothers now. She was the one who always got “campused,” which was a punishment for wrongdoing. I never got caught, but we sounded great standing on the heaters in the dorm hall bathroom on a Sunday afternoon singing “Then there was granny. Swinging on the outhouse door ... without her nightie ...” and so on. The echo made us sound professional!
♦ I love remembering when I was a young teacher of eighth-graders and always tried to make myself look older. I’d wear my hair up with what were called “spit” curls dangling around my ears. One boy always wanted me to go bass fishing with him. That was not going to happen. At a school function out of town a principal asked me for my hall pass. I told him I was a teacher and he laughed. Looking like a kid while teaching kids was quite an experience.
♦ I love to reminisce about my adult education days and the students and teacher friends (Jan, Lisa, Spence, Stephen, Melissa, Joe and so many more) and the lasting friendships I’ve had and my student who became my assistant, Gail.
♦ Now it’s 50 years later and what brings me the greatest joy now is hearing my grandchildren (I have six now) yelling “Grammy” as they come running to me.
We are living in trying times. When it gets too much, think of joyful times. You’ll feel better. Believe me.