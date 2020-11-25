Our great room, oh wait ... our “open concept room” looks like a huge Frosty the Snowman threw up boxes of ornaments, garland, strings of lights, and all manner of other Christmas stuff all over the living room, dining room, and kitchen area. My husband brought all the crates in from our outside building and put them on the front porch.
I began to empty the crates that were filled with boxes, Christmas pillows, towels, table clothes, Christmas lights, garland, Christmas throws, stuffed Christmas toys, some from fast food places back in the day of Frosty, Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer, and all manner of Santas and elves. We have animated critters, too. My favorite is a Pink Flamingo decked out in a red scarf and Christmas hat that gyrates to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” No, “Respect” is not a Christmas song, but no matter. It’s Aretha Franklin!
We have been giving out animated Christmas critters since our first grandchild was born over 18 years ago. My friend Riffat was selling Avon and she showed me one of the critters that sang and danced. I think it may have been a moose. Anyway, I had to have it for Jeffrey and this started the beginning of a tradition. Jeffrey’s mama and daddy, Heather and son-in-law Will, along with Jeffrey and River, have a huge collection of these Christmas critters. Every year for the last few years, they sit all of them on the floor in front of the fireplace in the library and start all of them at once. It’s like listening to a cacophony of a crazy, silly orchestra of joy.
This is the earliest I’ve gotten out the Christmas stuff. It’s not even Thanksgiving, but this year the holidays will be different. We won’t be sitting down at tables set up to accommodate 16 or more folks as they fill their plates with all manner of turkey, ham, dressing, Hartwell’s wonderful cranberry sauce, asparagus with cheese sauce, Heather’s casseroles, Kelly’s pumpkin pie, Carrie’s vegetarian dressing for Hayden, rolls, Hayden’s mac and cheese, Heath’s mashed potatoes, my turkey shaped cookies and cupcakes with caramel icing, maybe even a pecan pie and some fudge.
Those in attendance this year will just be Bill, Hartwell, Christopher, Kitty and me. Everyone else is doing what has been recommended by scientists, medical personnel, and other experts who have begged people to stay home. The pandemic has been escalating and people are getting sick and dying in the largest numbers ever. Lord knows we’ll miss our family. We’ll not have the conversations of laughing about past transgressions from childhood or discussions at great length of the merits or demerits of the latest movie or book.
A typical Thanksgiving would be like this ... grandkids would all be talking at once with River and Alex playing Mindcraft on their electronics as their parents warn that they can do this only for an hour. Me putting on some Justin Timberlake or some other song good to dance to and grabbing a grandchild to dance with me or Bill. One of them always does. Usually, Bill, Heath, and Hayden are in some deep political discussion, and Heather is holding court with Hartwell while Christopher is taking it all in. Soon Kelly and I start cutting pie and putting on dollops of whipped cream.
If it was a normal time, Carrie would be holding Gaines or letting him crawl and climb up on to stand, and Hatcher and Evelyn would using their creative imaginations with rocks, sticks, and plastic critters. They are like two peas in a pod, sister and brother, but really first cousins. Jeffrey would be texting like crazy on his iPhone.
It won’t be that way this year. Everyone will be at their own homes. It’s the safest and most practical way to celebrate, but it won’t be the most fun. We’ll just do the best we can and still laugh with each other, just from a distance.
We are planning on using Zoom. I think it will be fun and totally different. I’m hoping to connect with my sister and brother, sister-in-law, and nieces and a nephew out in the Pacific Northwest and back East, too. My computer won’t pick up Zoom, so I hoping it can be fixed. If not, I have my iPhone and Bill has his iPad. We’ll see what happens. No matter what, we will be together. We are family.
Yes, we’ll all be feeling the difference, but even though we won’t be physically together, we really will be in our hearts and souls.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Be safe.