I voted on Nov. 3, 2020, for the president of the United States. I voted for who I thought was the best person with the best vice-presidential partner. My candidate won the election and will take office on Jan. 20, 2021.
He won by over 5 million popular votes. But let me clarify that. In this country, candidates running for president don’t win by popular vote. They win by an archaic process created back during our early independence days called the Electoral College. In 1804, framers of the Constitution created this as an alternative process for presidential and vice-presidential candidates to be elected by people called electors who cast their votes for these candidates in each state.
I have never quite understood this other than I was always taught that back in the time of early voting, receiving voting results was slow and primitive, so the electoral college was created. This has never made sense to me. In just about all democratic governments candidates win by popular vote, even in the United States, except for the president and vice-president.
In the last few years, some candidates in the United States won the popular vote but did not get enough electoral votes, which must add to 270. Now, is your mind totally boggled? Mine is.
This did not happen in this recent election. Joe Biden roundly won enough electoral votes to win the election with a total of 306. Each state, and it’s based on population, has a certain number of electoral votes. Whoever won the popular vote in each state gets the number of electoral votes. Biden won 25 states and the District of Columbia to take the election.
Some states that had been Republican controlled for some time did what was called “flipping.” This means that the Democratic candidate won the election in this cycle. For instance, states like Arizona and Georgia, which have voted Republican since the 1990s, flipped.
Someone asked how this happened, and the answer was simple. Some people likely voted Republican for every other position, but not president.
It seems our current president is not happy with losing and he appears to be trying to make it as difficult as possible to have a smooth transition into the next administration. I’m having real problems wrapping this around my brain.
Why is Trump doing this? Clearly, he has lost. He’s filed numerous frivolous lawsuits against different voting sites in various states, some based on conspiracy theories. They’ve been thrown out. And remember that conspiracy theories are just that ... theories, not based on truth, but in this case, vicious rumors and lies.
He has continually stirred up people who are still acting like he’s going to be president on Jan. 20, 2021. Unless he is losing his mind totally, he knows he won’t be president. He lost. What he is doing is putting this country and its citizens in danger because the world is watching and some places are foaming at the mouth with glee.
A president is supposed to represent every single citizen in this country regardless of their party affiliation. Trump is in denial, and with that denial all can suffer because of it. I was just thinking about the last four years. Nothing has been about the good for all citizens. It’s been about division, emulating and accepting white supremacists, denying the right to peaceful demonstrations, vilifying our military, putting children in cages, voter suppression ... I could go on, but I won’t.
Here’s the thing, those who have supported him all along don’t seem to care about all the above and all of that has gone on. I have never understood this.
When Trump lost, he didn’t even have the decency to address the citizens he is supposed to represent, let alone contact Joe Biden to congratulate him like President Obama did for Trump and President Bush did for President Obama. I imagine this has happened after each election since John Adams was elected after George Washington. Trump neglecting to do this is unacceptable.
His claims of voter fraud have been unfounded. Even back in 2016 when Cruz beat him in a caucus, he pitched a fit and yelled fraud. Even when he won the presidency with enough electoral votes, but didn’t win the popular vote, he yelled voter fraud. So, he lost this time. Enough people figured him out and voted against him. For those of you unhappy about this, I make no apologies. He lost fair and square.
I, for one, am looking forward to a brighter White House. I’m hoping for more joy, state dinners, dances, the laughter of children, dogs and maybe a cat or two in residence, family, and most importantly ... love. It’s been missing.
We need to come together as one nation. We were like that once. We can do it again.
We are all Americans.