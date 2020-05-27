For a time, we had a “door to nowhere.” Some people knew about this door. It did lead to nowhere. If some unknowing person opened it and stepped out, they would drop about 20 feet.
Why, you ask, would you have a door like that? First of all, the door got its nickname from our friend’s son Patrick whom I’ve always referred to as our fourth son.
Let me explain. At one time we lived in a little tenant house that was remodeled. We added a bathroom and a laundry room. We took out a bedroom and made the living room bigger. And we added a redwood porch. I loved that porch.
As time went on, Bill and I were fruitful and multiplied to the tune of four kids. When I became pregnant with our fourth child, the little tenant house had shrunk to such a place that it was no longer large enough for all of us. Oh, kids had bedrooms of sorts, but we lived kind of non-American style. In many countries, large homes are not part of a family’s life like in America. This was in the 80s when so many started building gargantuan homes with no thought that sometime in the future, no kids would live at home and five bedrooms were unnecessary.
We were not anywhere near wealthy enough to build that kind of home, so my husband, who has always been a wee bit eccentric, decided he could do it himself ... and he did. He built a second bigger home onto our little tenant house. The tenant house became bedrooms and a bathroom and my beloved redwood porch became a landing for the second floor of the house Bill built.
He put up 24 trusses by himself ... this is true. I’m serious. He fashioned two bedrooms and a bath upstairs in the new addition, mostly by himself, too. Sounds really nice, doesn’t it? The problem was that it was never quite finished until years later. He put in a door on the second floor leading to the back. Plans were to build a deck. It took five years or so to put the deck up.
In the meantime, I lived in constant fear that one of the kids would open the door, fasten a rope to something upstairs and try to be Tarzan out the door. If you’ve never had boys, you wouldn’t understand this.
Thank the gods our first child was a daughter. I truly think she saved one or more of her brothers from doing dumb stuff and allowing them to live another day. I often wondered why our couches didn’t last very long. The bottoms would somehow fall out of them. I learned the cause years later when the boys confessed that their cousins, friends and they used to jump off the landing when it didn’t have rails onto the sofas below. They were good ... very good at hiding what they did.
We also used to have “hole digging” time. Bill knew I was terrified of tornadoes, so every year he’d dig a hole with the express reason to build a storm shelter. The problem was that it never was quite completed, so the kids would line it with plastic, fill it with water, and use it as a swimming hole. Bill did build us a basement under the new addition, but it often filled with water and it took years to get a proper roof over it.
One morning, while we were getting ready for work and school, we heard the strangest noise. It had an echo to it and sounded like major quaking from a duck. I followed the sound to the back of the house to our water-filled basement and couldn’t believe my eyes. There was a mallard duck gleefully swimming around under our house. We just laughed. This was fodder for future story writing.
When the house was being built onto our little tenant house, we didn’t have a washer and dryer or a way to wash dishes except in the bathtub. I gotta tell ya, this was not fun. I hung the clothes on a fence since my clothesline had become a grape arbor. You just had to be there.
The kids took showers upstairs for a time with what was called a camping sun shower. We have honestly laughed ourselves silly talking about that sun shower and their father lugging that big rubber thing up the stairs filled with warm water that had been heated on the stove.
As time went on and the kids grew into their teen years, the tiny tenant house continued to be transformed. Next week, this saga of the Brooks’ home continues. I haven’t even touched on the Frasier Chair, Hartwell’s miniature golf course, or the 30,000 cats.