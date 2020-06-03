My husband had a “Frasier” chair. It didn’t start out that way. My mother and father gave it to Bill because he likes a good lounge chair. It was old when he got it and had been recovered several times.
Still, it was in good shape when we added it to our living room décor — which was a conglomeration of mismatched, well-worn, children decorated hand-me-down furniture.
Through the years, Bill’s chair began to take on the look of something out of a Stephen King novel. I fully expected it to begin to swallow Bill into its depths.
The upholstery took on the look of a well-worn, you don’t want to sit in this, dad chair. I began to call it his “Frasier” chair after the duct taped recliner in the popular television show “Frasier.” It got to the point that the chair appeared to be rotting right before my eyes.
Oh, I tried to cover it with coverlets and such, but it appeared to be hopeless.
Bill was adamant about keeping his chair. “It fits my butt grooves,” he’d tell me when I wanted it gone. I wanted to throw it over the deck upstairs where the door to nowhere once existed and let the fish in the pools below eat it. Our children can attest to the fact that the chair was in terrible, irretrievable shape.
I finally won the battle over the chair, although it was awhile before I didn’t hear on a daily basis that the chair was missed and the new one was not comfortable ... at all. Bill wanted to go to the dump and find that old chair. That was not going to happen ... nope, not in my lifetime.
He finally got a Lazy Boy that was perfect for him, dark brown leather, soft and yes, it fit his butt grooves ... eventually. I fear it may become another “Frasier” chair, but so far, it’s holding its own.
Our four were always creative. They would come up with the neatest games inside and out. Hartwell decided that he wanted to create a miniature golf course at the edge of the vegetable garden. He drew it out to be a nine-hole course with obstacles, hills, valleys and decorations. He was around 8 years old at the time. It was marvelous fun. I played it a lot, as did all of us. We used that little course for at least three or four years before kids moved out and on.
Up until just a few years ago I would find Styrofoam cups, branches and toys used as part of the course and such buried under grass, leaves and rocks. It was like discovering a time capsule. I’d find a G.I. Joe army man under a rock that once was used as part of the golf course and it almost brought me to tears. This was from a time gone by. I still wish we had kept that miniature golf course. It would have been a fun game during this pandemic.
I’ve written about the invasion of 30,000 cats before. That’s an exaggeration, but it seemed like new cats just dropped out of the sky. Eventually, we were left with one. She was a precious little kitty that lived to be 18 years old and a best friend to our first grandchild, Jeffrey.
Our home out in the country began to grow as our family grew. We painted the inside and I did a stippled ceiling. I got a little carried away and the ceilings looked a lot like a cave with stalactites. I learned that dust loved those stalactites.
Bill reworked the kitchen and made it a galley kitchen with a cute little windowed bar. It was an attractive little place, perfect for hobbits. I thought I’d like it, but people who visit gravitate to kitchens. That little galley kitchen could hold about two people. It was my nemesis.
We did put in central air and heat. Before, we heated with a Grandpa Fisher Bear woodstove. And we got rid of the useless antenna and had a satellite dish installed. We also put in a swimming pool. Yes, we came into the modern world!
Over seven years ago, we had our home totally renovated, adding an apartment for my mom. It was gutted all the way to the studs and rebuilt with new windows and a paint job. The galley kitchen was gone along with the stalactite ceilings.
A front porch was added and a sky deck was put out back, plus I got my red roof. Bill and I are working to get back the fish pools. I miss them.
Oh, our home is still eclectic and not totally finished, but it has morphed with love and that’s all that matters.