I’m sitting here at home on my bed with my trusty Dell computer on my lap commencing to write my Wednesday column. I’m a wee bit discombobulated because I know that for some untold amount of weeks, I will be staying at home not because I wish to, but because my husband and I are of a certain and have been advised by our doctors to stay home and not go out among people.
Plus, our kids have threatened us.
This gave me pause. Don’t get me wrong. I love where I live. I love our humble country home. I love the uniqueness of it. My husband built the main part onto our tiny remodeled tenant house when we out grew it by having four kids. The new part is now 37 years old and was renovated some six years ago.
But I like to get out. I like going to stores, seeing people I’ve known forever, buying stuff even if I don’t need it like nail polish. I have scads of Insta Dry nail polish of all colors in drawers having never been used. I like pretty nails, but it’s not one of my favorite things to do. Besides, nail polish doesn’t last very long. I use my hands a lot for things that are rough on them like pulling random weeds, scrubbing kitchen pans that have been burned on the bottom, cleaning the bathroom with Comet cleanser, etc. Any of those activities have dire effects on my nail polish.
I like going to our big box store now that it has been remodeled and made more convenient — except for self-checkout. I will not do that, especially if I have a lot of items. It never works right for me; then I feel stupid. Here’s something companies need to know. People do not like to feel stupid, especially those of us who have some age on us. We tend to be treated like pitiful little kids who need to be patted on the head and called “sugar plum.”
I don’t like to be calmed sugar plum or any other kind of endearment in public by people I don’t know. It comes across as being condescending. Here’s a warning. Do not be condescending to me. Just sayin’.
I like to do my own grocery shopping. I like to pick up avocados and make sure they aren’t too ripe or hard as a brick bat. I like looking at foods and reading all the ingredients and shaking my head when I see the sugar content. I like trying new things and love the prepackaged salad mixes now. I especially like the Asian mixes. My husband won’t eat any of these things. He doesn’t trust them. So far, I haven’t gotten sick on any of them. They are healthy and not too full of calories. I like fruit, especially some of the more exotic kinds. I wanted to get a dragon fruit the other day before I became a recluse, but the store didn’t have any.
So here I am, at home ... not bored yet But ... in a few weeks, I may just wind up running half-naked through the pastures. If this rain keeps up which adds to all this, I may just take some black plastic Bill uses in his garden and create make-ship slip and slides and careen down the front yard like the kids used to do when they were bored.
Writing more on my novel may just be my saving grace. Now that I’ve found out that I don’t have heart disease (which is a relief, I must add) my creative writing juices have once again jumped in big time. With almost 26,000 words, I’m halfway there. If I must stay at home and not be around people, I can conjure up people that I may want to know in my novel.
Plus, I love writing the steamy scenes. Don’t judge me!
Yes, my husband and I are taking all the warnings seriously. I know some people don’t, but what the heck. We actually like to talk to each other. We talk about all kinds of things of both our interests. He even listens to me as I go on about “Outlander.”
We have plenty of food to sustain us. We’re both good cooks. We may just be like Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and become chubby old people. Bill used to dress like Santa Clause from the country when his hair was pure white and tied in a pony tail. He also sported a full white beard. He’d put on a red plaid shirt and we’d go walk around shopping malls. Kids would stare and point.
But I digress. Here’s another positive thing: We have plenty of toilet paper.