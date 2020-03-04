We have a big family. This was our choice. We started out wanting six children but we ended up with four, a girl and three boys.
I have always loved children. I thought I would have them quickly after we married, but that didn’t happen. At the age of 27, I had our first child, a daughter. Our three others (all boys) were born in my 30s. By the time I was 35, our family was complete.
I have adored our four from the time they were wee babes, up through their childhood, college years, marriages and parenthood. They have given us five grandchildren and a sixth will more than likely be here by the time you read this. I truly believe and have said this many times that grandchildren are extensions of our souls.
This past weekend we made a trip down to Perry to visit with our daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. Jeffrey, our first grandchild, is now a senior in high school, and his sister River, our oldest granddaughter, is now in seventh grade. We were there to see River, who had made the All-State Honors Choir, perform in Athens. We try as much as possible to participate in as many of their activities as we can.
They have been involved in many different things throughout the years. We have dancers, singers, band members, debate members, speakers, writers, all special with places tucked in my heart for safe keeping. I wonder what Gaines Colligan’s specialness will be?
We had a glorious time in Athens. Heather, Jeffrey and I were the only ones who went. Bill was a bit under the weather and Will had to work. Yes, principals have to work weekends more times than not.
We had a glorious time in Athens. It was windy and chilly, but the sun was shining brightly and the sky was a spectacular bright blue. As I looked up, it was crystal clear above one of the brilliant white buildings. Before the concert, we had time to kill, so we decided to walk around and see the campus. It had been quite some time since I had been there. Did I mention that three of our children and our son-in-law graduated from UGA?
We started out in front of the Arch, but I did not walk through it. Only UGA grads should walk through. That seems fitting. We went to the library and we did a “selfie” and I had a picture made with me beside the Brooks Hall sign. The library is huge and very quiet just as a library should be. Heather was having the best time. She showed us two of the dorms she lived in and made sure we knew “O” Hall was her favorite before she and friends moved into apartments.
Athens has changed a lot. It’s cleaner and has more ambiance. No, there is no more garbage on the streets in front of eating establishments. Guess somebody figured out that this was not a good thing. No matter. The downtown area was bustling with all manner of society. I really loved it. It was an exciting place to be.
We made it to the concert and I have to say that the Treble Choir, of which River was a part, was absolutely marvelous. At least 120 — probably more — young ladies in sixth, seventh and eighth grades performed. Their voices blended perfectly. I was so impressed. Our River auditioned to be in this choir. She was one of the chosen and I am so proud of her.
The next day, Heather, River and I got up early and headed down to Tifton to pick up Heather’s Christmas present from Will, an Australian Shepherd puppy she and River named Lily Blue. Of course, she is our grand dog and she is precious. Heather drove down to Tifton and I drove back. Lily Blue cried on Heather’s lap, pitiful wails of fear. We had a towel with her mama’s scent on it, but at eight weeks old, she was not to be consoled.
We pulled over at a rest stop and took her out. Of course, Heather had her on a leash. She actually did pretty well. We thought it may be best for Lily Blue that Heather sit in the back with River and her. The strategy worked and she fell asleep. She is already bonding with the family and they took her to Pet Smart to get her a fancier color and leash. She already has my heart.
Today as I write this, I realize it’s my birthday. I also realize that I will become a grandmother for the sixth time this week. This is a grand time for our family.