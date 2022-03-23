With a couple of girls winning two events, the Calhoun Middle School girls track and field team did well last Thursday in its first home meet this spring.
In all, the Lady Yellow Jackets had nine first places, but two girls -- Mariah Anthony and Christen Guthrie -- accounted for four of those themselves with each young lady winning two events.
Anthony excelled in the sprints, winning both the 100-meter (13.48) and the 200-meter races (27.62).
And the Jackets dominated that 200-meter run, placing first, second, third and fourth. Libby Brannon was second (28.96) while Kara Hogan was third (29.95) and Ella Strickland was fourth (30.20) as Calhoun racked up the points in that race.
They were also 1-2 in the 100 with Anthony finishing ahead of teammate Maggy Abernathy, who was just four one-hundredths of a second away from winning as she ran a 13.52 after Anthony's 13.48.
While she didn't win that one, Abernathy did claim a first place, winning the high jump with an impressive 4-10. Strickland was third in that jump with a 4-foot-4.
Distance runner Christen Guthrie was Calhoun's other double gold-medalist as she was first in the 800 and the 1,600-meter runs and those were a pair of events the home team excelled in.
The Lady Jackets were first through fourth in the 800 and were first and second in the 1,600.
Guthrie won the half-mile (2:53.00) by four seconds over teammate Kathryn Land, who was second (2:57). Dylan Duke was third, but not far off the pace, at three minutes even and Janelle Ramirez was fourth at 3:05 as those four were just a dozen ticks off the stopwatch apart.
In the 1,600, Gurthrie and Land were again 1-2 with Guthrie first (6:24.00) and Land close behind (6:33).
Ramirez did win the 400-meter race for Calhoun, giving the Jackets five individual wins in the running events. And it was another event the home team did well in, going 1-2-3 with that trio of girls just five seconds apart.
Ramirez was first (1:07.97) and teammate McKenzie Harris was second (1:10.98) with Kaitlyn Kennedy close to both of them for third (1:12.03).
The Lady Jackets' other two individual golds came in the shot put and discus.
Raylen Kirby won the shot put (29-1.5) as Calhoun had five girls in the field of nearly 15 competitors.
Berkly Tallent was first in the discus (68-11) and that was another event that Calhoun loaded up in with five girls throwing the sphere as well.
The girls also won two relay races, coming in first in the 4-x-100 meter run (53.16) and the 4-x-400 (4:53.00).
Calhoun was third in two other events, taking the bronze in the long jump and the 300-meter hurdles.
The girls were actually 3-4-5 in the long jump and only two-and-a-half inches apart in the final results. Addie White was third (12-08), just ahead of Abernathy, who was fourth (12-06) and barely in front of Kennedy, who was fifth (12-05.5).
In the 300 hurdles, Joseline Leon Cornejo was third (1:00.91) and teammate Debora Lopez was right behind in fourth (1:02.22). Those two young ladies also represented Calhoun in the 100-meter hurdles.