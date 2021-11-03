Sorry, an error occurred.
The Calhoun Middle School girls cross country team had a strong showing at their recent Region meet.
The Calhoun Middle School boys cross country meet was fourth at the recent Region meet in Woodland.
The Calhoun Middle School boys and girl cross country teams ended their season recently with the Region Meet at Woodland High School.
Demetrius Clavino won the meet for the boys at a time of 11:21 with the “Sit and Kick” strategy by sitting on the heels of the lead runner and kicking past him in the last 100 meters.
Both Xavier Hinojosa(6th) and Leyver Mendez(11th) also medaled in the meet by finishing in the top 20.
As a team, the boys finished 4th overall.
Other competitors for the boys include Kevin Jacobo, Owen Vicente, Evan Cedeno, Johnny Delgado, Sebastian Garland, and Yoniet Caban Rivera.
The girls team ran hard finishing 6th being led by top 20 medalist Kathryn Land(18th).
Saira Mendoza, Christen Guthrie, Adaya Garcia, Allison Perez, JoHanna McCutchins, Emma Bohannon, Iris Navarro, Mareli Morales, and Monica Pena all contributed for the girls.
Overall, the CMS cross country season was a success, said head coach Brandon Ayers.
The season included multiple 1st place finishes, individual medals and records, growth from every runner, and friendships across grade levels that were made through the common task of running.
