Fairmount resident Clay Townsend is now considered one of the top turkey call makers in the United States after taking home the National Wild Turkey Federation’s hard-won D.D. Adams Award and the title of 2020 Grand National Champion Call Maker of the Year at the organization’s annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee, last month.
The D.D. Adams Award, named after an innovator in the call-making world, recognizes the best sounding friction call and striker combination in the country. Grand National Champion Call Maker of the Year is awarded to the individual with the highest scores in the entire competition, regardless of category or style of call. Townsend was also named Best of Class II — Division 2.
Historically, more than 50,000 people attend the four-day event at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in late February. This year, more than 1,300 custom calls were entered into the competition for judging.
“This is like the World Series of turkey call making, so it’s a big honor to me. It might not seem big to someone who doesn’t know what’s going on, but in the turkey call world, I’m at the top of the game right now,” said Townsend. “It feels like you’re on the winning World Series baseball team and then you’re named MVP.”
Although he is winning big in national competition, Townsend said he only started making turkey calls about two and a half years ago with his uncle, Jeff Lacey. Lacey, who took home Amateur Call Maker of the Year at this year’s convention, was also the person who introduced Townsend to turkey hunting in the very beginning.
“He was an avid turkey hunter and he’s the reason I got into it,” Townsend said, calling Lacey his mentor. “He’s a perfectionist woodworker. He’s built guitars and fiddles, and he got into wanting to make turkey calls. That’s how we got started.”
The two of them worked together to create their first calls, experimenting with different sounds and styles until they found one they preferred: the trumpet turkey call.
Townsend said that was his “go to” call for a while. He entered variations on that style into more than 12 state competitions and won all of them except for two. Then, looking for a new challenge, he turned his attention toward pot calls.
“I had success with the trumpet call and that’s where my heart and soul was, but I thought I could do a pot call and make it better, and I worked probably eight months on it,” he said.
He entered that eight-month labor of love into competitions in Wisconsin and Ohio, winning at the first and placing at the latter, and then decided to shoot for Nashville. He made more than 10 different custom pot calls and sent them off for judging.
“It paid off,” Townsend said. “This is a really prestigious award for pot call guys, and it’s an honor because I have only been doing calls for a couple of years.”
Although his calls are among the best in the nation, he does not intend to sell them nationally or dedicate himself to the work the way he might if it were a business. Creating pot calls is a hobby, he said, and one that he wants to maintain at the local level.
“This is a hobby for me. It’s a passion, not a job,” Townsend said. “But I will sell locally, so if anyone wants to reach out they can contact me on my personal Facebook about it. It’s under my name.”