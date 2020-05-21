Area resident Emma Evans graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology of May 1 with a degree in biochemistry.
Chapin Rierson of Calhoun completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
Brock Holley of Calhoun received the Outstanding Educational Leadership Graduate Assistant Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to a graduate assistant in recognition of outstanding service to the unit and field of educational leadership.
Two area residents graduated with the Spring 2020 Class of Georgia College: Ciera Lindsey of Calhoun with a degree in marketing and Emily Lowe of Calhoun with a degree in mass communications.
William Randall of Calhoun made the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Carson-Newman University. The University awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates. Locals included:
- Eduardo Antunez Orellana of Calhoun
- Carson Butler of Calhoun
- Caitlin Densmore of Calhoun
- Hayden Murphy of Calhoun
- Maria Ramirez of Calhoun
- Emily White of Calhoun
- Joshuah Woodard of Calhoun
Piedmont College recently congratulated students named Dean's Scholars for the Spring 2020 semester. Students named as a Dean's Scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Cara Crump of Calhoun was included on the list.
Victoria Roper of Calhoun has been named to the Piedmont College Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Dean's List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.