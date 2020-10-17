William Mashburn of Resaca was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-2020 academic year. Criteria for earning this distinction include reaching at least junior status and maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 summer semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Gordon County students included:
President’s List:
Kathryn Acrey
Dawn Charles
Shannon Cox
Oksana Daniel
Rachel Goforth
Keith Jones
Zachary Newman
Brian Parker
Gary Pruitt
Breeahn Slaughter
Joshua Walls
Dean’s List:
Melinda Angell
April Chapman
Thomas Clark
Lisa Edwards
Elizabeth Gallman
Olivia Gust
Bren Nipper
Lindsey Thomas
Jose Ulibarri
Sondra Washington
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students included:
Janna Early♦ of Calhoun
Ashlan Jennings♦ of Plainville
Christian Tinsley♦ of Calhoun
Molly Walker♦ of Plainville
Julie Yancey♦ of Ranger
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students included:
Neeley Abernathy♦ of Calhoun
Everett Daitz♦ of Calhoun
Heather Pittman♦ of Calhoun
Ashlyn Trundle♦ of Calhoun
Adam Sisson of Calhoun was among the new cadets to join the Corps of Cadets at the University of North Georgia (UNG) this fall after successful completion of Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week. FROG Week, led by cadets with supervision from the commandant staff, helps transition the incoming cadets to the military lifestyle of the Corps.
Even though Wofford College was forced to postpone then cancel Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020, the college still celebrates the accomplishments of this resilient class. Rophe Jireh Wilson, a member of the class of 2020, earned a bachelor of science degree in biology. Wilson is from Calhoun.
Bob Jones University recently named Tabitha Foster of Calhoun to the 2020-2021 Lyric Choir, BJU’s all-women music ensemble. Foster is a Freshman majoring in music.
Bailey Mitchum of Calhoun was among the nearly 1,000 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester. Recognizing the academic successes of Citadel cadets and students is a special tradition each semester, even one as atypical as this. The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.