Elizabeth Dutch, a resident of Calhoun was announced as a spring 2020 Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University. Students attending Rockford University who earn at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester are named as Distinguished Scholars.
For the summer 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded some 500 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website. Local graduates included Kaylee Goodwin of Fairmount, Associate of Arts — General Studies AA Pathway; and Kelsey Hales of Calhoun, Bachelor of Science — Kinesiology/Exercise Science (Magna Cum Laude).
Valdosta State University congratulates Whitney Phillippe of Fairmount for earning a spot on the Summer 2020 Dean’s List. Dean’s List honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. Phillippe is one of more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
Via Garcia of Calhoun was recently named to the President’s List at Kennesaw State University. Garcia was among the more than 900 Kennesaw State students honored for academic excellence in the Summer 2020 semester. To be named to the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 1,000 students named to the Summer 2020 Dean’s List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Locals included:
Maggie Cochran♦ of Calhoun
Alexander Guzman♦ of Calhoun
Ashik Patel♦ of Calhoun
Charles Moore♦ of Calhoun
Ana Garcia♦ of Calhoun
Elise Jones♦ of Calhoun
Itzayana Lopez♦ of Calhoun
Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. More than 1,500 students earned bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees for the Summer 2020 semester. Locals included:
Monica Aguilar♦ of Calhoun
Savannah Corn♦ of Calhoun
Kelli De Guire♦ of Calhoun
Ana Garcia♦ of Calhoun
Sarah Green♦ of Calhoun
Alexander Guzman♦ of Calhoun
Luis Valladares♦ of Calhoun
MaKailea Wallin of Calhoun