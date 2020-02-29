Gordon Central High School senior FFA member Lacey Hickman has been named a state finalist in her proficiency area of Diversified Crop Production, the school announced Wednesday. Hickman will go on to compete at state in April.

Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2019 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Area Kennesaw State students named to the list are:

Daniel Newton♦ of Calhoun

Alissa Greeson♦ of Calhoun

Katlyn Lester♦ of Calhoun

Chloe Fitch♦ of Calhoun

James Doane♦ of Calhoun

Parker Young♦ of Calhoun

Maggie Cochran♦ of Calhoun

Gustavo Espinal Reyes♦ of Calhoun

Julio Lopez♦ of Calhoun

Jomeiny De Leon♦ of Calhoun

Hannah Brookshire♦ of Calhoun

Ashton Ensley♦ of Calhoun

Angel Bailey♦ of Calhoun

Jaekob Dixon♦ of Calhoun

Shelby Wilson♦ of Calhoun

Kathrynn Stockman♦ of Calhoun

Trevor Woody♦ of Plainville

Leslie Sardeneta♦ of Calhoun

Julie Haro♦ of Calhoun

Demi Kiker♦ of Calhoun

Tiffany Nance♦ of Calhoun

Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 6,300 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Area students named to the list are:

Meri Black♦ of Calhoun

Summer Garland♦ of Calhoun

Erin Kelly♦ of Calhoun

Carter Arrington♦ of Calhoun

Alexander Guzman♦ of Calhoun

Madisyn Mniszewski♦ of Calhoun

Jackelin Sanchez-Mendez♦ of Calhoun

Jarrett Carden♦ of Calhoun

Stephen Watts♦ of Calhoun

Madeline Murray♦ of Calhoun

Jacob Dunlap♦ of Resaca

Carmina Rubio♦ of Calhoun

Gabrini Smith♦ of Calhoun

Kaitlyn Clarey♦ of Ranger

Tarrin Melick♦ of Calhoun

Austin Kay♦ of Calhoun

Joshua Lawrence♦ of Fairmount

Solomon Capri♦ of Calhoun

Mason Ballard♦ of Fairmount

Samuel Parker♦ of Calhoun

Jubal Freeman♦ of Calhoun

William Pritchett♦ of Fairmount

Katlyn Etheridge♦ of Calhoun

Ana Garcia♦ of Calhoun

Emmalee Allen♦ of Resaca

James Hawkins♦ of Calhoun

Elise Jones♦ of Calhoun

Kathryn Christian♦ of Calhoun

Elizabeth Chamlee♦ of Calhoun

Dylan Greeson♦ of Calhoun

Christian Paul♦ of Calhoun

Tori Wilson♦ of Calhoun

Graham Capri♦ of Calhoun

Patrick Gilreath♦ of Calhoun

Bailey Mitchum of Calhoun is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester while being named to the dean’s list. The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Tamera Alexander of Calhoun graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University. More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the Fall 2019 semester at the undergraduate, graduate and professional degree levels.

