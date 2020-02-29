Gordon Central High School senior FFA member Lacey Hickman has been named a state finalist in her proficiency area of Diversified Crop Production, the school announced Wednesday. Hickman will go on to compete at state in April.
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2019 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Area Kennesaw State students named to the list are:
Daniel Newton♦ of Calhoun
Alissa Greeson♦ of Calhoun
Katlyn Lester♦ of Calhoun
Chloe Fitch♦ of Calhoun
James Doane♦ of Calhoun
Parker Young♦ of Calhoun
Maggie Cochran♦ of Calhoun
Gustavo Espinal Reyes♦ of Calhoun
Julio Lopez♦ of Calhoun
Jomeiny De Leon♦ of Calhoun
Hannah Brookshire♦ of Calhoun
Ashton Ensley♦ of Calhoun
Angel Bailey♦ of Calhoun
Jaekob Dixon♦ of Calhoun
Shelby Wilson♦ of Calhoun
Kathrynn Stockman♦ of Calhoun
Trevor Woody♦ of Plainville
Leslie Sardeneta♦ of Calhoun
Julie Haro♦ of Calhoun
Demi Kiker♦ of Calhoun
Tiffany Nance♦ of Calhoun
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 6,300 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Area students named to the list are:
Meri Black♦ of Calhoun
Summer Garland♦ of Calhoun
Erin Kelly♦ of Calhoun
Carter Arrington♦ of Calhoun
Alexander Guzman♦ of Calhoun
Madisyn Mniszewski♦ of Calhoun
Jackelin Sanchez-Mendez♦ of Calhoun
Jarrett Carden♦ of Calhoun
Stephen Watts♦ of Calhoun
Madeline Murray♦ of Calhoun
Jacob Dunlap♦ of Resaca
Carmina Rubio♦ of Calhoun
Gabrini Smith♦ of Calhoun
Kaitlyn Clarey♦ of Ranger
Tarrin Melick♦ of Calhoun
Austin Kay♦ of Calhoun
Joshua Lawrence♦ of Fairmount
Solomon Capri♦ of Calhoun
Mason Ballard♦ of Fairmount
Samuel Parker♦ of Calhoun
Jubal Freeman♦ of Calhoun
William Pritchett♦ of Fairmount
Katlyn Etheridge♦ of Calhoun
Ana Garcia♦ of Calhoun
Emmalee Allen♦ of Resaca
James Hawkins♦ of Calhoun
Elise Jones♦ of Calhoun
Kathryn Christian♦ of Calhoun
Elizabeth Chamlee♦ of Calhoun
Dylan Greeson♦ of Calhoun
Christian Paul♦ of Calhoun
Tori Wilson♦ of Calhoun
Graham Capri♦ of Calhoun
Patrick Gilreath♦ of Calhoun
Bailey Mitchum of Calhoun is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester while being named to the dean’s list. The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Tamera Alexander of Calhoun graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University. More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the Fall 2019 semester at the undergraduate, graduate and professional degree levels.