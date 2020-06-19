The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. Honorees include:
William Burdette♦ of Calhoun
Travis Land♦ of Calhoun
Anthony Moseley♦ of Calhoun
Joseph Taylor♦ of Calhoun
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. Honorees include: Emma Evans of Calhoun and Benjamin King of Calhoun.
Sonoraville High School graduate William Stewart received A $1,000 scholarship from Family Savings Credit Union.
Cecely Cedars of Plainville and Pratham Patel of Calhoun were named to Georgia State University’s Spring 2020 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Mauricio Gonzalez of Calhoun and Samantha Schubert of Calhoun were named to Georgia State University’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Leah Ozment of Calhoun, ho received a Master of Social Work degree.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College announced it’s President’s and Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
In Gordon County, those on the President’s List include: Llany Alonso-Velasquez, Ruth Alonso-Velasquez, Morgan Baggett, Anna Boswell, Casandra Chapman, Joseph Coleman, Case Collins, Avery Dawson, Brady Drummond, Amber Duncan, Juliana Forney, Starrla Gann, Shelby Gentry, Marena Gross, Ashley Harcrow, Seth Harkins, Laura Hasty, Heather Hobgood, Brittany Huff, Danying Jiang, Destiny Johnson, Paris Kirby, Clayton Long, Sarphronica Love, Bree Machtolff, Mackensie Maier, Lara Miller, Marley Miranda, Joshua Monroe, Clifton Morris, Maria Mura, William Neal, Hai Ngo, Tony Parker, Riya Patel, Samantha Patterson, Kelly Powell, Josh Pruitt, Isam Rasheed, Ruth Reagin, Brooklyn Reed, Ricardo Rendon, Halle Rhodes, Joan Rivera Cruz, Matthew Schmit, Breeahn Slaughter, Jacob Steely, Luke Sutherland, Emily Sutton, Dawn Tastet, Cheyenne Vicente, Luke White and Dylan Williams.
Dean’s List students in Gordon include: Ying Bao, Monica Burton, James Byrd, Stacie Davis Bell, Brenda De Leon, Brandon Dyer, Lisa Edwards, Alona Faustova, Jacob Franks, Corrina Goldsberry, Colby Hall, Brandon Hudson, Megan Hudson, Whitney Kohut, Garrison Lackey, Karina Naylor, Bren Nipper, Alan Parker, Brian Parker, Fredrick Prater, Brittni Reams, Anthony Reeves, Hannah Sheriff, Lubvia Velasquez Domingo, Bobbie Whitmarsh and Simon Williams.
Jacksonville State University named nearly 900 students to the President’s and Deans’ Lists for their outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester, including:
Payton Morrow♦ of Calhoun
Hunter Brock♦ of Calhoun
Lacey Bell♦ of Calhoun
Valdosta State University recognizes more than 2,100 distinguished and accomplished students for earning a spot on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. The following area students made the list:
Marshall Petty♦ of Calhoun
Whitney Phillippe♦ of Fairmount
Joshua Lovain♦ of Calhoun
William Mashburn of Resaca made the Dean’s List for Spring 2020 at University of the Cumberlands.