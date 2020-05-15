More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University in the spring of 2020 and were honored by the university with a virtual celebration on May 6. Spring 2020 graduates are invited to return to the university to participate in an in-person, formal commencement when it is safe to do so.
Area graduates and their degrees include:
Cecely Cedars♦ of Plainville, College of Arts and Sciences, a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Speech Communications
Alexis Silvers♦ of Calhoun, College of Arts and Sciences, a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Speech Communications
Jordan Harper♦ of Resaca, College of Law, a Juris Doctor majoring in Law
Melia Carter of Calhoun graduated from Jacksonville State University during the Spring 2020 semester as part of the largest class in university history. Carter earned a history degree. Due to COVID-19, JSU has postponed its spring commencement ceremony to Aug. 1.
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University:
Carla Burnett♦ of Calhoun has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Special Education degree.
Jessica Krout of Calhoun has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8) degree.