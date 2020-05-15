Education news

More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University in the spring of 2020 and were honored by the university with a virtual celebration on May 6. Spring 2020 graduates are invited to return to the university to participate in an in-person, formal commencement when it is safe to do so.

Area graduates and their degrees include:

Cecely Cedars♦ of Plainville, College of Arts and Sciences, a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Speech Communications

Alexis Silvers♦ of Calhoun, College of Arts and Sciences, a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Speech Communications

Jordan Harper♦ of Resaca, College of Law, a Juris Doctor majoring in Law

Melia Carter of Calhoun graduated from Jacksonville State University during the Spring 2020 semester as part of the largest class in university history. Carter earned a history degree. Due to COVID-19, JSU has postponed its spring commencement ceremony to Aug. 1.

The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University:

Carla Burnett♦ of Calhoun has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Special Education degree.

Jessica Krout of Calhoun has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8) degree.

