The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll. Two studetns from Calhoun — Samantha Rae Bramlett and Ashlyn Harris Thornton — made the list.
Logan Swaim, a communication major from Resaca, was recently recognized on Columbus State University’s Spring 2020 President’s List. The President’s List represents the pinnacle of academic achievement at CSU, recognizing students who have achieved a semester grade point average of at least 3.80 GPA (on a 4.00 scale) in at least 12 semester credit hours.
The University of North Georgia recently honored Timothy Bosdell of Fairmount with the following Corps of Cadet award for the 2019-20 academic year: CPT Jeremy Alan Chandler Leadership Scholarship.
The deans of each of UNG’s five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2020. Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Local students included:
Adella Carver♦ of Calhoun
Jarrett Derryberry♦ of Calhoun
Blaine Hensley♦ of Ranger
Elizabeth Perry♦ of Fairmount
Austin Warren♦ of Calhoun
Mary Zuidema♦ of Fairmount
University of North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Local students included:
Emily Lacey♦ of Fairmount
Ethan Brown♦ of Calhoun
Evie Delp♦ of Calhoun
Emily Gayton♦ of Calhoun
Kendall Henslee♦ of Calhoun
For the spring 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website starting May 8, which would have been the first of back-to-back days of commencement ceremonies. The following local students received degrees:
Evie Delp♦ , Calhoun — Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Jarrett Derryberry♦ , Calhoun — Associate of Arts — history pathway.
Abigail King♦ , Resaca — Associate of Science — criminal justice pathway.
The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of spring semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.
Among the graduates were:
William Burdette♦ of Calhoun — Bachelor of Science in civil engineering
Macey Parrott♦ of Calhoun — Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
Emma Evans♦ of Calhoun — Bachelor of Science in biochemistry
William Mashburn of Resaca has received their Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from University of the Cumberlands.
Jacob Briggs of Calhoun qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
The following area students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Berry College. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester:
Eduardo Antunez Orellana♦ of Calhoun
Caitlin Baggett of Plainville
Scott Beutel♦ of Calhoun
Sheryl Caycho Mantilla♦ of Calhoun
Danielle Charles♦ of Calhoun
Emily Cochran♦ of Calhoun
Nathania Cortes of Calhoun
Caitlin Densmore♦ of Calhoun
Madeline Fox♦ of Oakman
Zachary Fuller♦ of Plainvill
Caitlin Gray♦ of Calhoun
Leslie Gutierrez Castro♦ of Calhoun
Baylee Jordan♦ of Fairmount
Lirio Morales Ibarra♦ of Calhoun
Ashley Pace♦ of Fairmount
Harmony Petty♦ of Calhoun
Maria Ramirez of Calhoun
Emily White♦ of Calhoun
Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term. Students named to the list include:
Austin Allen♦ of Calhoun
Baylee Balliew♦ of Calhoun
Rhett Burgess♦ of Calhoun
Harrison Fisher♦ of Calhoun
Marley Gentry♦ of Calhoun
Carrie Gordon♦ of Calhoun
Julia Lawson♦ of Calhoun
Deborah MacDavid♦ of Calhoun
Madison Markley♦ of Calhoun
Trinity Price♦ of Calhoun
Katie Rawls♦ of Calhoun
Nolan Reece♦ of Calhoun
Misty Stiles♦ of Calhoun
Luke Wright♦ of Calhoun
James Kirk♦ of Fairmount
Madison Smith♦ of Fairmount
Jason Fuller♦ of Plainville
Houston Oliver of Resaca