Samford University recognized 1,759 students named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester. The following students earned Dean’s List recognition:
Madeline Crump♦ of Calhoun
AnnaBelle Brow♦ n of Calhoun
Lauren Barnes♦ of Ranger
Ashton Smith♦ of Resaca
Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees for the Spring 2020 semester, including the follow local students:
Sergio Alvarez♦ of Calhoun — BS in Integrative Studies
Regan Bramblett♦ of Ranger — BBA in Management
Graham Capri♦ of Calhoun — BFA in Digital Animation
Elizabeth Chamlee♦ of Calhoun — BS in Political Science
Kaitlyn Clarey♦ of Ranger — BS in Construction Management
Morgan Creel♦ of Plainville — BBA in Professional Sales
James Doane♦ of Calhoun — BSED in Secondary Education
Hannah Dougherty♦ of Calhoun — BS in Biology
Jubal Freeman♦ of Calhoun — BS in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Tyler Gray♦ of Calhoun — BSIT in Information Technology
Alissa Greeson♦ of Calhoun — BS in Elementary Education
Alecia Hagberg♦ of Resaca — Doctor of Education (Ed.D.)
James Hawkins♦ of Calhoun — BS in Journalism & Emerging Media
Sabrina Lynch♦ of Calhoun — BFA in Digital Animation
Morgan Maier♦ of Fairmount — BS in Nursing
Noe Martinez♦ of Calhoun — BS in Nursing
Tarrin Melick♦ of Calhoun — BS in Computer Science
Tiffany Nance♦ of Calhoun — BFA in Digital Animation
Charles Prater♦ of Calhoun — Robotics Programming Certificate
Anna Rush♦ of Calhoun — BS in Nursing
Anneliese Yllescas♦ of Fairmount — BS in Psychology
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Two local students were named to the honor lists:
Emily McReynolds♦ of Calhoun, named to UA Deans’ List
Lily Prater♦ of Calhoun, named to UA President’s List
Marshall Petty of Calhoun has earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University. Petty was among more than 1,100 students recognized during VSU’s 229th Commencement recently.