Education

Samford University recognized 1,759 students named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester. The following students earned Dean’s List recognition:

Madeline Crump♦ of Calhoun

AnnaBelle Brow♦ n of Calhoun

Lauren Barnes♦ of Ranger

Ashton Smith♦ of Resaca

Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees for the Spring 2020 semester, including the follow local students:

Sergio Alvarez♦ of Calhoun — BS in Integrative Studies

Regan Bramblett♦ of Ranger — BBA in Management

Graham Capri♦ of Calhoun — BFA in Digital Animation

Elizabeth Chamlee♦ of Calhoun — BS in Political Science

Kaitlyn Clarey♦ of Ranger — BS in Construction Management

Morgan Creel♦ of Plainville — BBA in Professional Sales

James Doane♦ of Calhoun — BSED in Secondary Education

Hannah Dougherty♦ of Calhoun — BS in Biology

Jubal Freeman♦ of Calhoun — BS in Mechanical Engineering Technology

Tyler Gray♦ of Calhoun — BSIT in Information Technology

Alissa Greeson♦ of Calhoun — BS in Elementary Education

Alecia Hagberg♦ of Resaca — Doctor of Education (Ed.D.)

James Hawkins♦ of Calhoun — BS in Journalism & Emerging Media

Sabrina Lynch♦ of Calhoun — BFA in Digital Animation

Morgan Maier♦ of Fairmount — BS in Nursing

Noe Martinez♦ of Calhoun — BS in Nursing

Tarrin Melick♦ of Calhoun — BS in Computer Science

Tiffany Nance♦ of Calhoun — BFA in Digital Animation

Charles Prater♦ of Calhoun — Robotics Programming Certificate

Anna Rush♦ of Calhoun — BS in Nursing

Anneliese Yllescas♦ of Fairmount — BS in Psychology

A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Two local students were named to the honor lists:

Emily McReynolds♦ of Calhoun, named to UA Deans’ List

Lily Prater♦ of Calhoun, named to UA President’s List

Marshall Petty of Calhoun has earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University. Petty was among more than 1,100 students recognized during VSU’s 229th Commencement recently.

Recommended for you