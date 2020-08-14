Abigail Wright of Calhoun is one of the more than 800 students who made the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at Shenandoah University. Students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.50 to be recognized for the honor.
Nearly 240 students received degrees from Piedmont College following the Summer 2020 semester, including Matthew Brookins of Calhoun and Nubia Ruiz of Resaca.
Justin Jones of Calhoun is one of more than 800 students who received their diploma and will be recognized as a Harding University graduate during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15. Jones received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
Nicholas Cochran of Calhoun has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
The deans of each of University of North Georgia’s five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for summer 2020.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Local students on the list included:
Elizabeth Perry♦ of Fairmount
Mary Zuidema♦ of Fairmount
Adella Carver♦ of Calhoun
Jarrett Derryberry♦ of Calhoun
Austin Warren♦ of Calhoun
Blaine Hensley of Ranger