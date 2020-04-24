Private Second Class Cheyenne Cloud of Calhoun graduated from the United States Army National Guard Advanced Individualized training in Fort Lee, Virginia, on April 9. Prior to her Military Occupational Specialist training she graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson on Jan. 30, where she was pinned as a sharpshooter.
Cloud is the daughter of Melissa Webb and Chris Cloud and granddaughter of Rocky and Sandra Cloud, the late Jay Vaught and Hilda Myres, Denny Gambrel and Gail Couch, and sister to Felicia Lavallee and Eric Webb Jr. She plans on attending North Georgia College in the fall.
Madison Turner of Calhoun was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Turner was initiated at University of Georgia. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
The College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of the President has announced the students who have earned their place on the Dean’s List by their high academic performance during the Fall 2019 semester. The students named to the Dean’s List achieved a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled as full-time students in the given term. Among the students to receive this honor were Eric Herrera of Calhoun.