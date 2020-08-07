DEAR EDITOR:
Dear members of the Gordon County Democratic Party Executive Committee:
Thank you for taking the time to reach out to the City of Calhoun. On behalf of the city, I would like to share some information with you to address your concerns. The City of Calhoun is very proud of the professionalism of the Calhoun Police Department. They are a very well trained department whose mission is to serve and protect our community. The City of Calhoun does not discriminate based on race, creed, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or disability.
Just to share a few highlights of the professionalism of the CPD, I would like to inform you of some of the training requirements currently in place. The State of Georgia has been a leader through the POST (Peace Officers Standards and Training Council) for many years. All sworn law enforcement officers have yearly training in the areas of Use of Deadly Force, De-escalation Training, Community Policing, and many other training requirements.
The CPD officers participate in different areas of community policing such as Cultural Awareness, Community Relations, and Procedural Justice. In addition, please see the attached memo from Police Chief Tony Pyle to the Mayor and City Council. This memo was distributed to the Mayor and Council at the first of July and includes just some of the highlights of additional measures already taken in the department. We greatly appreciate Chief Pyle’s leadership and are proud of the job he is doing for the CPD, and we are proud of the whole department’s exemplary service to the entire community. Again, thank you for taking the time to write to us, and I hope this correspondence has been helpful.
Sincerely,
Paul Worley,
city administrator City of Calhoun