According to her co-workers and family, Derrall Culberson was the happiest and most helpful person one could ever hope to meet, so her presence in City of Calhoun buildings will be missed after the senior accountant died on Saturday from COVID-19.
"She was one of the best people you can ever meet. She had the best heart and she would do anything for anybody," said Andrea Bramlett, director of finance for the city. "She was the most dedicated employee I have ever met."
Culberson, 60, had suffered from Crohn's disease her entire adult life, but she nonetheless always had a smile on her face, said her mother Evelyn Crump.
"My daughter loved everybody. She never got mad at anybody, not matter what," said Crump. "There was no one she didn't love."
Bramlett said Culberson was so dedicated during her 13 years with the city that even when she was struggling with her disease she not only made sure her work was kept up, but she was also often found helping other departments do their work as well. Culberson was even texting Bramlett about work from the hospital last week.
"I think the city was extremely blessed to have her all these years," Bramlett said, who said Culberson treated every city employee like family.
Crump said her family has received an outpouring of support since Saturday, with friends from as far back as Culberson's elementary school days reaching out on social media to share their fond memories.
A Calhoun native, Culberson was a member of the Calhoun High School Class of 1978, and she graduated from Shorter College in 1983 with a masters's degree in accounting.
A funeral service for Culberson will be conducted Wednesday at 2 p.m. from Blackwood Springs Baptist Church with John Massingill officiating. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family immediately following the funeral service in Blackwood Springs Cemetery.
The family was to receive friends on Tuesday at Blackwood Springs Baptist Church between 5 and 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from noon until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to the Blackwood Springs Cemetery Fund: Sue Ellen Fite, 361 Tucker Hollow Road, Calhoun, GA 30701, in Culberson's memory.
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the service.