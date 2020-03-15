Tim Langston, pastor and executive director of City of Refuge in Calhoun, and his wife Sharon grew up in Calhoun and say people who knew them way back when might have a hard time believing they now run a church that focuses intently on community outreach.
The couple attended church in the area for a while but found their calling more than two decades ago when they began attending the City of Refuge in Atlanta. For more than 20 years they drove to Georgia’s capitol city every Sunday before the pastor there told them they were ready for something else.
That something else became Calhoun’s own City of Refuge, founded about four years ago and recently relocated into the former home of Rock Bridge Community Church, in the old Piggly Wiggly storefront on Peters Street. Interior renovations are the facility are mostly complete, and a new sign should be going up soon.
Tim, who was wearing jeans, a polo and cap while showing around visitors recently, said the church is very relaxed, casual and nonjudgmental.
“If you come with a coat and tie we’ll know you are a visitor,” he said with a laugh.
The Langstons, as well as everyone else who works at City of Refuge, are strictly volunteers. Tim owns a trucking company and Sharon works as a nurse in Dalton.
“Everything that comes in here goes toward keeping the lights on and going back out to help the community,” Sharon explained.
In addition to more typical worship services on Wednesdays and Sundays, including Sunday school and youth services, City of Refuge also hosts the Celebrate Recovery program on Tuesdays, leads services at Assisted Living at Morning Pointe of Calhoun, has some sort of event most Saturdays, and hosts quarterly outreach events to try and let the community know who they are and what they’re about.
They also run a clothes closet for those in need, work with community partners to get food to the hungry and help place women in City of Refuge’s House of Cherith program, a special operation that assists victims of sex trafficking. Tim said although most people probably aren’t aware, sex trafficking is a small town problem too.
“We actually have two women in the program in Atlanta that are from here, that are in our House of Cherith program, that are from here, that have been sex trafficked,” he said.
Sharon said their goal is to find the gaps of service in the community and fill them in the best they can. While they’ve made a lot of progress and impacted a lot of people over the past four years, she said with more time, effort and energy they hope to do more. She said they would like to expand their services for children, offer after school programs, and create a shelter for women who need a place to stay, something the county currently lacks.
“We come from a place where we believe the best way to help people find the place they’re supposed to be is to love them, trust them and show them the way, and if we can show them Jesus along the way, that’s great,” said Sharon.
Tim and Sharon both acknowledged that sometimes people will take advantage of them, and there will be a lot more failures than successes, but those wins make it worth the effort.
New purpose
One such success story is that of Shae Highfield.
Highfield said she lived as an addict for 15 years but has now been clean for more than two years thanks to City of Refuge. Soon after she got out of a recovery program, she met Tim and Sharon, and Tim hired her to work at his trucking company while she also began volunteering at the church in the nursery center.
She said for someone with a past like hers, it’s not easy to find someone to give you a chance.
“When Tim did that, it gave me a whole new light, because someone was willing to give me an opportunity and another chance in life,” Highfield said.
She went on to say that at City of Refuge she feels nothing but love and acceptance and that she doesn’t think about using anymore. She said the church has given her a purpose and vision for her life, something she’s not always had, but something her creator told her was coming her way one day.
“The lord has given me a whole new purpose in life,” Highfield said. “He placed these people in my life for a reason, and I saw it when I was locked up for my mistakes, but I didn’t know how it was going to happen. And everything the lord has told me was going to happen is happening through these people, through this church and their ministry and Celebrate Recovery.”
The Celebrate Recovery program recently celebrated its one year anniversary, and Tim said seeing the people they’ve impacted through the church and through that program continues to inspire him.
“It’s really cool, four years in, a little over four years in, to look at people who have been with us since the start and see the change in four years that God’s made in their life,” he said. “That’s very rewarding for us to hear that, and that’s what keeps us going, the success stories.”
Reaching out, giving backWorship Pastor Ricky Harrod is Tim’s right hand man, and he said he’s fully on board with City of Refuge’s mission to reach out and find those people who have been missed or overlooked and be the resource or partner that they need not only in a religious sense but in life.
“I think a lot of times with religion we get caught up in the idea of, ‘Let me see what I can get out of it, instead of what can I give back?’ And I think what we do here is try to reach the unloved ones, the ones nobody wants to touch, that nobody wants to deal with, those type of people,” Harrod said. “Why I’m here and why I keep coming back is because, to me, to take care care of the widows and the orphans and those type of people, the least of these, is what the great commission is all about. And I just love what we do here and that’s why I keep coming back.”
Sharon described a similar calling, explaining that they don’t care about anyone’s background or beliefs or whatever else might serve as a barrier in other situations. Instead, they want to reach anyone and everyone who needs to be reached.
“Our goal is to bring light, hope and transformation to the county. We want to be the difference and not just say the difference. We want to reach out across cultural lines, we want to cross religious lines. We want to be Jesus to folks, because Jesus didn’t just hang out with one set of folks. We want to be the difference and show folks that we love and accept them just where they are and try to help them get to where they need to be,” she said.
City of Refuge is located at 100 Peters St., Suite 80. Call 706-659-7622 or visit cityofrefugeatl.org for more information.