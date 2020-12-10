The Calhoun branch of City of Refuge, a church faith-focused nonprofit that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis situations, recently provided free Christmas trees to 25 families in Gordon County who would not have had one otherwise.
Tim Langston, pastor and executive director of City of Refuge in Calhoun, and his wife, Shawn, received the 6-foot trees as a donation from City of Refuge in Atlanta and gathered last Friday at the church so that families in need could come pick them up.
Shawn said they were happy to take the time to wait on everyone. When they opened City of Refuge Calhoun four years ago, the goals was always to do as much as possible to help the people living in this community in any way they could.
"We come from a place where we believe the best way to help people find the place they're supposed to be is to love them, trust them and show them the way, and if we can show them Jesus along the way, that's great," she said.
Located in the former home of Rock Bridge Community Church, in the old Piggly Wiggly storefront on Peters Street, City of Refuge offers the typical Wednesday and Sunday services, including Sunday school and a youth program. The church also hosts the Celebrate Recovery program on Tuesdays, leads services at Assisted Living at Morning Pointe of Calhoun and hosts regular weekend outreach events to try and be involved in the community.
City of Refuge also operates a clothing closet for the needy, works with community partners to provide meals for the hungry and helps place women in the City of Refuge House of Cherith program, a special operation that assists victims of sex trafficking.
"We actually have two women in the program in Atlanta that are from here, that are in our House of Cherith program ... that have been sex trafficked," Tim said.
In the future, the Langstons hope to continue expanding the church's different ministry programs to include services for children, after school programs and a shelter for women who need a place to stay.
"Our goal is to bring light, hope and transformation to the county. We want to be the difference and not just say the difference," Shawn said. "We want to reach out across cultural lines, we want to cross religious lines.
"We want to be Jesus to folks because Jesus didn't just hang out with one set of folks," she explained. "We want to be the difference and show folks that we love and accept them just where they are and try to help them get to where they need to be."
City of Refuge is at 100 Peters St., Suite 80, Calhoun. Call 706-659-7622 or visit cityofrefugeatl.org for more information.