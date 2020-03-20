The City of Calhoun on Friday announced new restrictions regarding access to City Hall. The following is the full announcement from the city:
The City of Calhoun continues to monitor and assess the COVID-19 situation relying on information being passed down from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Based on this information and out of an abundance of caution, Calhoun City Hall, 226 South Wall Street, and Community Development, 700 West Line Street, will implement restricted public access until further notice.
City Hall and Community Development staff will still report to work and will be available to answer phones, email, and will continue to conduct day to day operations.
City Hall contact information and service options:
- Please call the main City Hall line at 706-629-0151 for assistance or visit www.cityofcalhoun-ga.com. Appointments may be available upon request, if necessary.
- For Business License assistance contact Judy Craig at 706-602-5631 or jcraig@calnet-ga.net. Online payments can be made at: calhounpayments.com or mailed to City of Calhoun, P.O. Box 248, Calhoun, GA 30703.
- For Property Tax assistance contact Misty Caudle at 706-602-5620 or mcaudle@calnet-ga.net. Online payments can be made at: http://www.cityofcalhountax.com or mailed to City of Calhoun, P.O. Box 248, Calhoun, GA 30703.
- Community Development: for building permits, zoning, building codes, annexation, etc. please contact Don McGinnis at 770-548-2318 dmcginnis@calnet-ga.net , Joey Moore at 770-548-2114 jmoore@calnet-ga.net or Neal Russel, Code Enforcement, at 706-263-2299 nrussell@calnet-ga.net.
- A drop box at the City Hall drive through is also available for any City of Calhoun or Calhoun Utility payments.
Again, we urge all residents to remain calm and follow the advice and recommendations of public health professionals which includes:
- Washing your hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds
- Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Staying home when you are sick
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Cleaning/Disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Calling your healthcare provider if you experience any flu-like symptoms
We apologize for any inconvenience, but, we feel this action is necessary to comply with the actions and directives of the President, Governor, and the CDC to maintain social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.