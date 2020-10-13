The Calhoun City Council unanimously approved the recommendation of architect Gregg Sims to hire Felker Construction Co. Inc., with a low bid of $4.8 million, to build the new police station, vehicle service building and recreation parks maintenance building at McDaniel Station Road and Recreation Drive.
City Manager Paul Worley said 11 bids from across the state were received for the 2018 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) project, and that Felker not only had the lowest bid but also the confidence of the architect.
The project includes a 13,754-square-feet police station, a 5,000-square-feet vehicle service building and a 4,000-square-feet maintenance building for the parks department. Worley said the new buildings will allow the police department to be housed under the same roof for the first time in a long time, will create a dedicated location for working and cleaning city vehicles, will included a dedicated kennel and related facilities for K9 officers and allow for the tear down of the current recreation building, which will be replaced with a basketball gym.
“This is by far our largest SPLOST project in this cycle, so we’re very excitied to move to the next step,” Worley said.
Also during Monday’s council meeting, members:
Approved a zoning and annexation request for 2.43 acres on Henderson Bend Road.♦
♦ Approved a zoning and annexation request for a .37 acre parcel at 108 Cherry St.
♦ Approved a zoning and annexation request for a total of .70 acres at 125 and 127 Thomas St.
♦ Approved a beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring license for Lupitas Mexican Restaurant, located at 235 W. Line St.
♦ Heard on first reading a request for a beer, wine and distilled spirits package license for Calhoun Liquor. The public hearing is set for Nov. 9.
♦ Heard on first reading a request for a beer, wine and distilled spirits package license for ABC Liquor and Tobacco Outlet. The public hearing is set for Nov. 9.
♦ Heard on first reading a request for a beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring license for Guacamoles. The public hearing is set for Nov. 9.