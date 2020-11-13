Graduation rates in Calhoun and Gordon County have continued to increase this year, according to an announcement from the Georgia Department of Education. They mirror an increase in statewide rates, which rose from 82% last year to 83.8% in 2020.
Calhoun High School’s Class of 2020 became the first to ever have a 100% graduation rate, despite the challenges of COVID-19 and associated disruptions. This marks the achievement of a goal set in 2020 to achieve that rate within 10 years.
“We are extremely proud of our graduates and commend our teachers and staff who work tirelessly to meet the needs of all of our students. Dr. Coombe and his staff went above and beyond to connect with students during school closures to make sure that all students were successful. It was a team effort with the culminating event being the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony on Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium August 1st, 2020,” said Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor. “Calhoun High School is committed to continuing their efforts to ensure all students graduate. With the focus on our students, our people, our organization and our community, we can make that happen.”
At Gordon County High School graduations continued to follow the trend, with the district rate increasing from 92.34% for 2019 to 93.5% in 2020. Gordon Central High School’s rate increased from 93.62% to 94.06%, and Sonoraville High School saw an increase from 91.9% to 93.10%.
Gordon Central principal Brian Hall attributed the school’s graduation rate increase to the hard work and dedication of the high school’s staff in the face of all the challenges presented to them throughout the pandemic.
“Despite the lack of in-person instruction, the Gordon Central High School faculty and staff worked tirelessly to reach out and contact families to ensure students were submitting work and receiving credits to graduate. Communication was the most important factor, and we had staff members willing to drive out to houses to drop off or receive work,” said Hall. “It was truly a community effort, and we are proud of the graduation rate we were able to achieve in the face of the pandemic crisis.”
Sonoraville High School Principal Jennifer Hayes echoed Hall’s words and emphasized the importance of preparing students for college and careers after high school.
“Sonoraville High School’s success is in large part due to the combined efforts of our teachers, support staff, and students. The teachers and staff of SHS continue to promote the importance of preparing our students to be college and career ready through their commitment to the academic success of our students,” Hayes said. “Phoenix families have proven, yet again, that we can work together and RISE UP!”
In 2020, 105 Georgia school districts and 230 schools recorded graduation rates at or above 90%. Only 29 districts and 89 schools recorded rates at or above 95%.
“I am incredibly proud of our faculty, staff, students, and families for these accomplishments. The graduation rate reflects the culmination of many years of work and dedication to learning by students and families, as well as teachers and system staff from PreK-12th grade and beyond,” said Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools Superintendent. “I am proud to serve our community, advocate for our children, and work alongside such an amazing group of individuals.”