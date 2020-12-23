During a special joint meeting of the Calhoun City and Gordon County Boards of Education on Monday, Dec. 14, the boards voted to approve an Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax resolution that will be put before voters on March 16.
The vote will be held to extend the current 1-cent ESPLOST, first approved in July 2012 and renewed under a November 2015 referendum, beyond its June 2022 expiration date. If approved, the renewed ESPLOST would expire in June 2027.
Up to $62 million would be raised through the tax to finance the purposes of both Gordon County and Calhoun City schools if approved in March. It would also authorize the Gordon County Board of Education to issue general obligation bonds, not to exceed $25 million.
"We have always taken the position that the tax itself is the vote of everybody in the county and city," said Jim Fell, an attorney working with both school systems. "In order to issue bonds though, it would have to pass in the Gordon County school district. So what we've done in elections past and plan to do again this time is make sure there are two vote totals, one for inside the City of Calhoun and one for outside Calhoun so that when the county does issue those bonds, we can validate and confirm the majority of voters in the county district approved it."
The net proceeds of the ESPLOST tax, if approved, will be distributed between the two school districts according to the ratio of full-time student enrollment in each as of October 2020. This means Calhoun City Schools would receive 39.8% of the collection, making the system eligible for up to $24,676,000. Gordon County Schools would receive 60.2%, making Gordon schools eligible for up to $37,324,000.
The top project for the Gordon County school system is the acquisition and installation of digital resources and improvements to district technology. Other projects include: renovations and modifications at the district's elementary, middle and high schools and the central office; facility renovations and modifications for career, technical and agricultural education courses and pathways; school buses; parking lot improvements and expansions; the acquisition, construction, equipping, renovation and expansion of athletic fields and facilities; and the acquisition of any property and equipment needed in connect with the aforementioned projects.
For Calhoun City Schools, the main project is the construction of an Early Learning Academy to include the Junior Jacket Academy, pre-K and kindergarten. Other projects include: acquiring and installing new computers and technology system-wide; land acquisition around the middle and high school campus to account for enrollment growth and parking needs; HVAC repairs and replacement; school buses; and any renovations, modifications, construction, improvements and additions to and equipment for existing academic and athletic facilities and the infrastructure supporting those facilities.
Up to $9,962,000 of the total ESPLOST proceeds received by Calhoun City Schools will also be put toward paying the general obligation debt of previously-issued bonds for middle and high school construction.
A full video of the Dec. 14 special joint board meeting can be viewed online at gcbe.org/Page/9899.