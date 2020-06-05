Both the Calhoun Recreation Department and Gordon County Parks and Recreation reopened facilities to the public this week, notably the Sonoraville Recreation Complex, all playgrounds and the City Bark Dog Park. Though some restrictions are still in place to ensure the safety of visitors, the re-openings represent a slow return to normal life following COVID-19.
The Calhoun Recreation Department’s baseball/softball and soccer fields re-opened for scheduled practices starting June 1. Teams hoping to use the fields must have a permit issued from the department in order to do so. Reservations for field time can be made by calling 706-629-0177.
All city playgrounds, including the black and yellow playground, and the City Bark Dog Park were also opened on June 1. Both will be monitored by Calhoun Recreation Department staff.
“With a goal of promoting active recreation and ensuring the health and safety of city residents and visitors, the city requests park guests maintain social distancing and follow the CDC guidelines for visiting recreation areas when visiting any Calhoun Recreation Department facilities,” the department said in a press release.
The Calhoun Recreation Department re-opened both its tennis center and pool last month. Use of the pool is limited to two hours per person, and guests must reserve a time slot in advance of their arrival. Only 25 people will be able to use the pool during each time slot. Available swimming times each day are: 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve pool time, visit CalhounRec.com. The entry fee is $2.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation’s Sonoraville Recreation Complex reopened on June 3 with similar restrictions.
The basketball gym is open for public use with a max capacity of 25 people at a time, with a max of three individuals per goal. No defense or pick-up games can be played at this time, and the restrictions state that only “casual shoot-arounds” are permitted. The fitness room is open with a max capacity of 10 people. No room rentals are available at this time.
Gordon County athletic fields are also opened with a cap of 25 people per field with the fields open for scheduled team practices. As is the case with the city, reservations are required for these practices and can be made by calling 706-602-4435.
“I think it’s a positive sign for all of us, both the employees and the public, to be able to utilize the facilities again. It was an odd time and experience to have everything closed. I have never seen anything like it, and I know people are excited to come back and utilize the gym as well as the ball fields,” Department Director Don Holley said on Thursday. “We’ve seen a slow, steady stream of people coming in today. As more and more people learn about the reopening I think we will get back to normal levels pretty quick.”
Park hours for Gordon County will remain the same: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon.