The International Thespian Society (ITS), the Honor Society for high school theater students, announced the participation of Calhoun High School Thespian Troupe No. 2940 in the Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat (TOTS Eat) program.
Theater students will be dressed in costume to collect food donations on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. outside the Calhoun Performing Arts Center and will also head out to family and friends’ houses. The troupe is currently in rehearsals for their upcoming One-Act show, “Freaky Friday,” but will take a break to help their community.
TOTS Eat is a national community service program for ITS-member schools to collect canned and dry goods for local charities and food banks. Since the campaign began in 2003, Thespian troupes have collected and distributed more than four million pounds of food to help their neighbors in need.
In Calhoun these donations will go to benefit the Voluntary Action Center. A VAC representative said, “We are grateful to the students of Troupe 2940 for the time and effort they are giving to help combat hunger in Gordon County as well as to all those who donate non-perishable items. We agree with the TOTS Eat motto, ‘because hunger is a very scary thing.’”
About the Educational Theatre Association, home of the International Thespian Society
The Educational Theatre Association is an international association with more than 135,000 active members. EdTA’s mission is shaping lives through theater education: honoring student achievement in theater; supporting teachers by providing professional development, resources, and recognition; and influencing public opinion that theater education is essential and builds life skills. EdTA is the home of the International Thespian Society, an honorary organization established at nearly 5,000 schools, that has inducted more than 2.3 million theater students since its founding in 1929. EdTA also produces the International Thespian Festival and publishes Dramatics magazine for high school theater students, and Teaching Theatre, a journal for theater education professionals. The Educational Theatre Foundation is the philanthropic arm of EdTA.