Calhoun High School senior and Interact Club member Anne Fogle Jones received a scholarship from the Calhoun Rotary Club as part of a recent online award ceremony.
Calhoun City Schools and Rotarian Michele Taylor thanked the club and praised Jones in an email announcement this week.
"Throughout her middle and high school years, she has found time to help others in our community. She has participated in the Big Jacket/Little Jacket mentoring program to assist younger students with their academic work and to be a friend. She has raised money for the Family Resource Center in order to help provide a safe environment for at-risk families, volunteered for numerous community outreach programs, participated in extra-curricular activities and still found time to maintain a 4.0 grade point average while taking eight advanced placement courses. If you've seen a recent play at CHS, you've witnessed Anne Fogle's amazing talents on stage too! She is definitely deserving of the 'Service Above Self' scholarship! Thank you Rotary!" Taylor wrote.
Jones will be attending the University of South Carolina.